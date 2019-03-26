Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Annual load testing of Moscow Exchange trading and clearing systems

Dear clients,

Moscow Exchange would like to inform you about public load testing scheduled for 30 March 2019 for FX, Derivatives and Equity markets.

Testing start is scheduled on 12.00 Moscow time.

Сonnectivity parameters for Equity market platform you can find on our web site.

If you would like to participate in testing, please email your request to help@moex.com before 18:00 MSK on 27 March 2019. Your request should contain the following details:

Contact person responsible for testing: For the Derivatives market:

Broker.

Login and clearing register used for testing.

IP address.

For Securities and FX markets:

User IDs.

IP address in case if it's differ from current production setup

For Equites and FX market during load test will be used parameters from 14 March 2019, including instruments, risk parameters, users, permissions, allowed IP addresses e.t.c.

For all Plaza2 gates and trading terminals logins participating in testing the passwords will be reset to 12345. Please change the new test password in the client_router.ini file for testing period and revert it to your production password after the testing is complete.

If you don't want to participate in testing, we recommend you to disconnect your systems from production environment for all markets for this weekend (30-31 March) in order to avoid receiving test market data.

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.