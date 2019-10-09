Log in
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Change of lot size for negotiated trades in securities

10/09/2019 | 09:41am EDT

From 28 October, the lot size for shares and fund units in boards for regular and CCP-cleared negotiated trades will be one security.

Previously, the lot size in negotiated trades was similar to that applicable to on-order book trades.

The following boards will be affected:

PTEQ Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRs
PTIF Negotiated trades with the CCP: fund units
PTTF Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF
PTSD Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRs (USD-settled)
PTSE Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRS EUR-settled)
PTTD Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF (USD-settled)
PTTE Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF (EUR-settled)
PSEQ Negotiated trades: shares
PSIF Negotiated trades: fund units
PSTF Negotiated trades: ETF
PSEQ Negotiated trades: shares
PSIF Negotiated trades: fund units
PSTF Negotiated trades: ETF
PSSD Negotiated trades: shares and DRs (USD-settled)
PSSE Negotiated trades: shares and DRs (EUR-settled)
PSTD Negotiated trades: ETF (USD-settled)
PSTE Negotiated trades: ETF (EUR-settled)
PTDE Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares D
PTDD Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares D (USD-settled)
PSDE Shares D - Negotiated trades
PSDD Shares D - Negotiated trades (USD)
PTQI Qualified investors - Negotiated trades with the CCP (excl. bonds)
PSQI Qualified investors - Negotiated trades (excl. bonds)

The lot size of one security will apply on a continuous basis and will not be subject to review pursuant to the Procedure for review of lot sizes for shares, depository receipts and investment funds on the Moscow Exchange Securities Market. Furthermore, the lot sizes for negotiated trades will not apply to T+ central order book trades (T+2 order books).

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:40:08 UTC
