Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Change of lot size for negotiated trades in securities

From 28 October, the lot size for shares and fund units in boards for regular and CCP-cleared negotiated trades will be one security.
Previously, the lot size in negotiated trades was similar to that applicable to on-order book trades.
The following boards will be affected:
|
PTEQ
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRs
|
PTIF
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: fund units
|
PTTF
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF
|
PTSD
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRs (USD-settled)
|
PTSE
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares and DRS EUR-settled)
|
PTTD
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF (USD-settled)
|
PTTE
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: ETF (EUR-settled)
|
PSEQ
|
Negotiated trades: shares
|
PSIF
|
Negotiated trades: fund units
|
PSTF
|
Negotiated trades: ETF
|
PSEQ
|
Negotiated trades: shares
|
PSIF
|
Negotiated trades: fund units
|
PSTF
|
Negotiated trades: ETF
|
PSSD
|
Negotiated trades: shares and DRs (USD-settled)
|
PSSE
|
Negotiated trades: shares and DRs (EUR-settled)
|
PSTD
|
Negotiated trades: ETF (USD-settled)
|
PSTE
|
Negotiated trades: ETF (EUR-settled)
|
PTDE
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares D
|
PTDD
|
Negotiated trades with the CCP: shares D (USD-settled)
|
PSDE
|
Shares D - Negotiated trades
|
PSDD
|
Shares D - Negotiated trades (USD)
|
PTQI
|
Qualified investors - Negotiated trades with the CCP (excl. bonds)
|
PSQI
|
Qualified investors - Negotiated trades (excl. bonds)
The lot size of one security will apply on a continuous basis and will not be subject to review pursuant to the Procedure for review of lot sizes for shares, depository receipts and investment funds on the Moscow Exchange Securities Market. Furthermore, the lot sizes for negotiated trades will not apply to T+ central order book trades (T+2 order books).
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:40:08 UTC