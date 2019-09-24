Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Change of lot size on negotiated deal boards

09/24/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Dear Securities market clients,

We plan to change the lot size on negotiated deal boards on the Securities market, including the boards with CCP settlement. This change does not affect boards with bonds. Irrespectively of lot size in main trading modes and instrument pricing the lot size on all negotiated deal boards will be set to 1 security. This change is available for testing on the INET_GATEWAY test environment starting from 18 September 2019 for the following instruments:

  1. RU000A0HF0L2
  2. RU000A0JNUW0
  3. TGKB
  4. MRKV
  5. DIOD
  6. TGKN
  7. TRMK
  8. VTBR
  9. RSTI
  10. RSTIP
  11. NKSH
  12. MVID
  13. DSKY

The date of changes in production will be determined later based on the testing results.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:26:04 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 42 315 M
EBIT 2019 26 269 M
Net income 2019 20 168 M
Finance 2019 84 140 M
Yield 2019 7,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 217 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 114,20  RUB
Last Close Price 96,12  RUB
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Fedorovich Golikov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 392
CME GROUP INC.12.24%76 017
ASX LTD36.77%10 754
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC2.73%8 993
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-10.03%1 994
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC9.30%1 894
