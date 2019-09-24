Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Change of lot size on negotiated deal boards

Dear Securities market clients,

We plan to change the lot size on negotiated deal boards on the Securities market, including the boards with CCP settlement. This change does not affect boards with bonds. Irrespectively of lot size in main trading modes and instrument pricing the lot size on all negotiated deal boards will be set to 1 security. This change is available for testing on the INET_GATEWAY test environment starting from 18 September 2019 for the following instruments:

RU000A0HF0L2 RU000A0JNUW0 TGKB MRKV DIOD TGKN TRMK VTBR RSTI RSTIP NKSH MVID DSKY

The date of changes in production will be determined later based on the testing results.