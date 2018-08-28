Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Changes in securities market XML reports

Dear securities market clients,
We have updated the XML reports specs, including XSD schemas and XSLT styles, with changes to be included into the next securities market release which is scheduled to go live on 17 September 2018.
Trading reports: https://www.moex.com/s2008
Clearing reports: https://www.moex.com/s2009
Changes:
- SEM21, SEM30: maximum length of the registration number field increased from 20 to 30 symbols
- SEM03, EQM06/6B/6C/6D: new field with trade value calculated at bond face value.
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:06:01 UTC