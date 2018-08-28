Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Changes in securities market XML reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Dear securities market clients,
We have updated the XML reports specs, including XSD schemas and XSLT styles, with changes to be included into the next securities market release which is scheduled to go live on 17 September 2018.
Trading reports: https://www.moex.com/s2008
Clearing reports: https://www.moex.com/s2009
Changes:
- SEM21, SEM30: maximum length of the registration number field increased from 20 to 30 symbols
- SEM03, EQM06/6B/6C/6D: new field with trade value calculated at bond face value.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
11:07aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in securities market XML reports
PU
08/27MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Updated MOEX Indices calculation methodology regis..
PU
08/27MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Change of REGNUMBER field size on securities marke..
PU
08/24MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange announces results for the second q..
PU
08/23MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : ALROSA Group - Notice of Q2 2018 IFRS results disc..
AQ
08/20MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : DR test
PU
08/20MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in FX and securities market systems
PU
08/16MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : API to clearing terminal test
PU
08/09MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Binary protocol update for Derivatives market
PU
08/08MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in ISS service authentication
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 41 030 M
EBIT 2018 26 734 M
Net income 2018 22 156 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 8,31%
P/E ratio 2018 10,44
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,86x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 228 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 143  RUB
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 374
ASX LTD23.04%9 623
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-3.25%9 210
NEX GROUP PLC69.50%5 012
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES5.31%2 709
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV7.98%1 168
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.