Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Changes in securities market XML reports

Dear securities market clients,

We have updated the XML reports specs, including XSD schemas and XSLT styles, with changes to be included into the next securities market release which is scheduled to go live on 17 September 2018.

Trading reports: https://www.moex.com/s2008

Clearing reports: https://www.moex.com/s2009

Changes:

- SEM21, SEM30: maximum length of the registration number field increased from 20 to 30 symbols

- SEM03, EQM06/6B/6C/6D: new field with trade value calculated at bond face value.