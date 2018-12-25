Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : FAST FOL online

Dear clients of MOEX Derivatives market,

We would like to inform you of the launch date of the new FAST Full Order Log Online (without data batching) service scheduled for 18 February 2019. The service is already available for testing in the MOEX Derivatives market test environment (T+1).

Please pay special attention to the following changes linked with the above launch:

Starting from 18 February 2019 all users of the FAST Full Order Log service multicast subscription groups will start receiving data without batching (i.e. online).

Starting from 18 February 2019 the batching interval for accelerated FAST service multicast subscription groups (3 ms data batching) will be increased to 10 ms, and in July 2019 these multicast subscription groups will be completely removed.

Accelerated Plaza II service (3 ms data batching) is planned to cease. The service cease date will be announced additionally.

The listed above changes do not affect the 'ordinary' FAST and Plaza II services (with 10 ms data batching), they will remain intact.