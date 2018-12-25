Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
No quotes available
-- RUB   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : FAST FOL online

12/25/2018 | 11:40am CET

Dear clients of MOEX Derivatives market,

We would like to inform you of the launch date of the new FAST Full Order Log Online (without data batching) service scheduled for 18 February 2019. The service is already available for testing in the MOEX Derivatives market test environment (T+1).

Please pay special attention to the following changes linked with the above launch:

  • Starting from 18 February 2019 all users of the FAST Full Order Log service multicast subscription groups will start receiving data without batching (i.e. online).
  • Starting from 18 February 2019 the batching interval for accelerated FAST service multicast subscription groups (3 ms data batching) will be increased to 10 ms, and in July 2019 these multicast subscription groups will be completely removed.
  • Accelerated Plaza II service (3 ms data batching) is planned to cease. The service cease date will be announced additionally.

The listed above changes do not affect the 'ordinary' FAST and Plaza II services (with 10 ms data batching), they will remain intact.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 10:39:00 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 40 269 M
EBIT 2018 25 248 M
Net income 2018 19 590 M
Finance 2018 113 B
Yield 2018 9,27%
P/E ratio 2018 9,60
P/E ratio 2019 8,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 191 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 126  RUB
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO2 795
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-10.70%8 609
ASX LTD7.00%7 954
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-5.69%2 452
PLUS500 LTD43.31%1 849
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV-2.54%955
