Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in March 2019

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for March 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 66.4 trln in March 2019.

The growth leaders were the GCC repo business (+62.2%) and CCP repo business (+12.1%).

There were 20 business days in March 2019 compared to 21 in March 2018.

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in March 2019 were RUB 2,497.6 bln (March 2018: RUB 3,089.2 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units was RUB 768.6 bln (March 2018: RUB 884.7 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 38.4 bln (March 2018: RUB 42.1 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,729.0 bln (March 2018: RUB 2,204.6 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 86.4 bln (March 2018: RUB 105.0 bln).

Seventy new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,387.7 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 436.7 bln) were placed in March 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes were RUB 6.7 trln (March 2018: RUB 7.8 trln) or 115.6 mln contracts (March 2018: 135.1 mln), of which 111.1 mln contracts were futures and 4.5 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 336.3 bln (March 2018: RUB 371.6 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 631.8 bln (March 2018: RUB 739.7 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 27.5 trln (March 2018: RUB 29.6 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 6.2 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 21.3 trln.

The FX Market's ADTV was RUB 1,373.5 bln (USD 21.1 bln), compared to RUB 1,411.0 bln (USD 24.7 bln) in March 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 27.0 trln (March 2018: RUB 29.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,351.7 bln (March 2018: RUB 1,401.7 bln).

Notably, total repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP increased by 12.1% to RUB 21.1 trln, of which the CCP-cleared GCC repo segment was RUB 4.6 trln (growth of 62.2%).

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 3.1 bln (March 2018: RUB 6.7 bln), of which RUB 3.1 bln (1.1t) was gold and RUB 37.6 mln (1.1t) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 11.5 bln (March 2018: RUB 2.8 bln). ADTV was RUB 575.9 mln (March 2018: RUB 131.6 mln).