MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange and Renaissance Capital to host Russian investment forum in London

0
10/11/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Moscow Exchange and Renaissance Capital will convene the annual Moscow Exchange Forum: London Session at the Langham Hotel on 16-17 October 2019. The event will bring together more than 300 representatives of the global financial community.

The first day of the event, 16 October, will be dedicated to one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and representatives of leading Russian companies. On 17 October, Moscow Exchange will present its corporate strategy for the next five years followed by the traditional international investment conference.

During the first panel session, representatives of the economic block of the Russian Government, the Bank of Russia and global investment funds will discuss Russia's macroeconomic outlook and recent trends in the equity market. Speakers will include Deputy Minister of Finance Alexei Moiseev and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Badasen. Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, will moderate the panel.

The second panel, moderated by Maria Gordon, independent director at Moscow Exchange, ALROSA and Polyus, will hear remarks from leading international investors on investment ideas for the Russian market.

The third panel session will cover the convergence between offline and online retail models, particularly between brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce. Speakers will include senior executives from MTS, Lenta, M.Video, Wildberries and other leading Russian retailers. Petr Molchanov, Head of Investment Banking - Russia and the CIS at Renaissance Capital, will moderate the discussion.

The Moscow Exchange Forum is the premier annual event in the UK dedicated to Russia's capital markets. It is hosted by Moscow Exchange to update the investment community on the state of the Russian economy, highlight trading opportunities and bring Russian companies to the attention of institutional investors. In addition to London, Moscow Exchange hosts MOEX Forums in key financial centers worldwide including New York and Shanghai.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:35:02 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 42 320 M
EBIT 2019 26 744 M
Net income 2019 20 338 M
Finance 2019 95 674 M
Yield 2019 8,47%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 203 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 114,37  RUB
Last Close Price 90,00  RUB
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Fedorovich Golikov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 144
CME GROUP INC.14.76%77 309
ASX LIMITED32.28%10 382
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.48%8 587
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-7.98%2 042
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C11.18%1 924
