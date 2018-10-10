Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange launches gold futures with physical delivery

On 11 October 2018, Moscow Exchange will begin trading of deliverable gold futures on its Derivatives Market.

The new contract will link Moscow Exchange's Precious Metals to the Derivatives Markets as gold will be delivered via the Precious Metals Market spot section.

The contract will be quoted in rubles per gram. It will expire monthly. The contract size is ten grams. The contract's short name is GLD (ticker symbol GO). At launch, the contract series with expiration in November and December 2018 and January 2019 will be introduced.

Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Markets at Moscow Exchange, says:

'Moscow Exchange's trading volumes in commodities futures have more than tripled over the past four years, accounting for more than 20% of total derivatives trading. The new contract will help expand MOEX's derivatives offering and expand trading options for our participants. It will further enhance the Precious Metals Market and give impetus to the creation of a Russian gold benchmark'.

Currently, Moscow Exchange offers trading in precious metals (gold and silver) as well as cash-settled futures on precious metals (gold, silver, platinum and palladium).