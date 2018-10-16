Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange meets ISO standards for information security and business continuity

Moscow Exchange Group has achieved the ISO 27001:2013 - Information Security Management Systems and ISO 22301:2012 - Business Continuity Management Systems certification covering the organization of on-exchange trading, clearing services and services on the securities, derivatives, FX and precious metals markets.

This voluntary certification followed the completion of an external audit of Moscow Exchange and National Clearing Center (NCC) by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance. The audit confirmed that Moscow Exchange and NCC are in compliance with more than 100 technical and administrative measures aimed at ensuring information security and business continuity. The audit also confirmed that the Group has effective management tools for providing secure access to advanced information technologies.

ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2012 certification requires annual external auditing to ensure that the company remains in compliance with global standards in information security and business continuity.

Sergey Demidov, Director of the Operational Risk, Information Security and Business Continuity Department, said:

'It is critically important for the financial market infrastructure to be in compliance with regulatory requirements and adhere to current international best practices. At the same time, this will strengthen the perception of the Russian financial market among professional participants and their clients, as well as enhance the transparency of the corporate management system in the eyes of the company's' shareholders.'

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) is the world's leading provider of independent certification services including compliance assessment, other kinds of certification and training in a wide range of international standards and certification schemes. LRQA is a well-regarded agency certified by over 50 accreditation services globally.