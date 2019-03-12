Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange rings the bell for gender equality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:53am EDT

On 12 March 2019, Moscow Exchange opened the trading day with a ceremony dedicated to gender equality and recognition of the contribution women make to business, politics and the economy. The global initiative Ring the Bell for Gender Equality was held this year for the fifth time around International Women's Day (8 March), with 83 securities exchanges participating. Moscow Exchange rang the bell for the second year in a row.

Participants in the ceremony included Ring the Bell global coordinator Ulrika Johansson, Swedish Ambassador to the Russian Federation Peter Ericson, female business leaders from companies including ABB, Alrosa, Google, Inter RAO, Rusal and Sistema, as well as representatives of the financial community from Alfa Bank, Aton, Citibank, Gazprombank, Morgan Stanley, Rosbank, Sberbank, UniCredit Bank and VTB Capital.

Alexander Afanasiev, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

'It is an honor for Moscow Exchange to ring the opening bell for gender equality today, alongside the organizers of this important global initiative. Gender equality and the active participation of women in the political and economic life of the country are essential to a modern society and important criteria in assessing ESG performance of listed companies. In recent years the interest in ESG investing has increased markedly, with a focus on improving societies and protecting the environment. In response to this trend, MOEX has established a Sustainability Sector, which includes 'green bonds' and 'social bonds' that will allow issuers and investors to position themselves with regards to these investment criteria.'

The Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative brings together female leaders from business, the investment community and governments around the world. Organizers of the initiative include the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the IFC, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, UN Global Compact, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality (UN Women) and Women in ETFs.

The key objectives of the initiative are to raise awareness about the business case for women's economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 15:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
11:53aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange rings the bell for gender equality
PU
11:28aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 201..
AQ
06:37aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange and the Russian Union of Industria..
PU
03/08MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : ALROSA Group - Notice of FY2018 IFRS results discl..
AQ
01/31MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange becomes shareholder of Kazakhstan ..
AQ
01/29MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange becomes shareholder of Kazakhstan ..
AQ
01/21MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Derivatives market reports change
PU
01/21MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Annual load testing of Moscow Exchange trading and..
PU
01/14MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : SPECTRA UAT update to v.6.2
PU
01/10MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in December 2018
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 43 512 M
EBIT 2019 28 442 M
Net income 2019 23 856 M
Finance 2019 120 B
Yield 2019 9,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
P/E ratio 2020 8,26
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO
Duration : Period :
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 123  RUB
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 225
ASX LTD15.20%9 448
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC7.74%9 120
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES2.38%2 344
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV19.14%1 221
PLUS500 LTD-41.68%1 191
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.