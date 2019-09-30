Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to host Russia investment forum in New York on October 3-4

Moscow Exchange will convene the annual Moscow Exchange Forum: New York Session at the Roosevelt Hotel this coming Thursday, 3 October 2019.

The day will kick off with a panel discussion titled, When America sneezes, the whole world catches cold. Is Russia immune? Panelists will include Citigroup Special Economic Adviser Willem Buiter, President of the Center for the National Interest Dimitri Simes and Renaissance Capital Global Chief Economist Charles Robertson.Corporate leaders slated to speak at the Forum include Pavel Grachev, CEO of Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer; Mark Gyetvay, CFO of Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer; Jyrki Talvitie, Management Board Member at leading Russian food retailer Magnit and Dmitry Sergienkov, Chief Strategy Officer at Headhunter, the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the CIS.

Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board and former First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, will open the forum. Other speakers will include Tong Zhao from Discovery Capital and senior representatives from the Russian Central Bank and the Institute of International Finance.

On the second day of the event, October 4, institutional investors will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with management from Russian companies. These will be hosted by UBS at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York NY 10019.

The Forum is the premier annual event in the United States dedicated to Russia's capital markets. It is hosted by Moscow Exchange to update the investment community on the state of the Russian economy, highlight trading opportunities and bring Russian companies to the attention of institutional investors. In addition to New York, Moscow Exchange hosts MOEX Forums in key financial centers worldwide including London and Shanghai.

Registration for the New York event is available here.