MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to host Russia investment forum in New York on October 3-4

0
09/30/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

Moscow Exchange will convene the annual Moscow Exchange Forum: New York Session at the Roosevelt Hotel this coming Thursday, 3 October 2019.

The day will kick off with a panel discussion titled, When America sneezes, the whole world catches cold. Is Russia immune? Panelists will include Citigroup Special Economic Adviser Willem Buiter, President of the Center for the National Interest Dimitri Simes and Renaissance Capital Global Chief Economist Charles Robertson.Corporate leaders slated to speak at the Forum include Pavel Grachev, CEO of Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer; Mark Gyetvay, CFO of Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer; Jyrki Talvitie, Management Board Member at leading Russian food retailer Magnit and Dmitry Sergienkov, Chief Strategy Officer at Headhunter, the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the CIS.

Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board and former First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, will open the forum. Other speakers will include Tong Zhao from Discovery Capital and senior representatives from the Russian Central Bank and the Institute of International Finance.

On the second day of the event, October 4, institutional investors will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with management from Russian companies. These will be hosted by UBS at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York NY 10019.

The Forum is the premier annual event in the United States dedicated to Russia's capital markets. It is hosted by Moscow Exchange to update the investment community on the state of the Russian economy, highlight trading opportunities and bring Russian companies to the attention of institutional investors. In addition to New York, Moscow Exchange hosts MOEX Forums in key financial centers worldwide including London and Shanghai.

Registration for the New York event is available here.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 17:42:01 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 42 315 M
EBIT 2019 26 269 M
Net income 2019 20 168 M
Finance 2019 84 140 M
Yield 2019 8,01%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 214 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 114,20  RUB
Last Close Price 94,85  RUB
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Fedorovich Golikov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 321
CME GROUP INC.13.70%76 593
ASX LTD36.80%10 750
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-2.56%8 476
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-6.50%2 063
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC6.91%1 855
