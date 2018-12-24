Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
News 
News Summary

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 2019 public holidays

12/24/2018 | 06:00pm CET

Moscow Exchange announces its trading schedule for New Year and other public holidays in 2019.

The FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Deposit and Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on 29 December 2018, 3, 4 and 8 January, 2, 3 and 10 May 2019.

On those days, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with 'today' settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day. The Standardised OTC Derivatives market will be closed.

On 30 and 31 December 2018, 1 and 2 January, 5-7 January 2019, 23 and 24 February, 8-10 March, 1 and 9 May, 12 June and 4 November 2019, all Moscow Exchange markets will be closed.

25 February 2019 is a business day.

Securities Market Trading Calendar 2019

FX Market Trading Calendar 2019

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 16:59:01 UTC
