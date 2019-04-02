Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange welcomes Sova Capital as international individual clearing member on Derivatives and FX Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Sova Capital became an international Individual Clearing Member (ICM) firm on Moscow Exchange's Derivatives and FX Markets, as a direct member of the National Clearing Centre (NCC), MOEX's CCP.

Sova Capital is a UK headquartered and FCA regulated entity, meaning collateral of non-resident clients can be held by an international entity directly at the CCP, removing the credit risk exposure to Russian clearing brokers.

'We welcome SOVA Capital as an International Clearing Member on our Derivatives Market. The opportunity to clear trades internationally, directly against the National Clearing Centre, lowers both the risk and costs of trading on MOEX's markets. This model was implemented first at MOEX in FX and will be extended to Equities, Bonds and the Money Market this summer, meaning all MOEX markets will have an option of remote clearing membership with the same design', said Igor Marich, FX and Money Market Managing Director at Moscow Exchange.

Grigoriy Kozin, Head of Prime Services at Sova Capital, said: 'As the No. 1 ranked participant on MOEX's Derivatives Market (2019), we are proud to be the first individual ICM and are confident that this innovation brings significant value to our clients. It also demonstrates the positive steps that Moscow Exchange has taken to accommodate a wider international client base. In addition, we look forward to becoming an Individual Clearing Member on MOEX's Equity Market later on in the year when this becomes available'.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:51:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
10:52aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange welcomes Sova Capital as internati..
PU
10:52aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in March 2019
PU
03/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to launch sustainability indices
PU
03/27MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in securities market reports
PU
03/26MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Annual load testing of Moscow Exchange trading and..
PU
03/21MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Next release of FX and securities markets systems
PU
03/19RASPADSKAYA : Notice of fy 2018 results and conference call details
AQ
03/14MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Annual load testing of Moscow Exchange trading and..
PU
03/14MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Notification
PU
03/13MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : FIX service for FX OTC board
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 42 796 M
EBIT 2019 27 471 M
Net income 2019 22 126 M
Finance 2019 127 B
Yield 2019 9,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 8,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO
Duration : Period :
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 121  RUB
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 165
CME GROUP INC.-11.45%58 893
ASX LTD15.83%9 592
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC12.24%9 543
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES1.81%2 337
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV20.07%1 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About