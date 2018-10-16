Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow exchange changes the tick size from the 1st of November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

To increase the effectiveness of equity market microstructure, MOEX establishes the new tick size and Decimals parameter for the following stocks starting 1st November 2018 in the following trading modes:

  • Main trading mode Т+ ('Т+2' order book)
  • Odd lots trading mode
  • Dark pool trading mode
  • Equities D - Main trading mode Т+
  • Negotiated trading mode(NTM)
  • Equities D (NTM) trading mode
  • NTM with CCP trading mode

The methodology ensures that European and Russian regulations are in alignment in this area. This reduces the possible regulatory issues that may arise for European entities when operating in the Russian market due to this particular MiFID II requirement. At the same time by adopting a recognized standard trading on Moscow Exchange will be easier and better. The new approach to setting the tick size was approved by the MOEX Securities Market committee.

The methodology includes:

  • The tick size equals (1,2,5)*10N, where N - integer;
  • Increasing the number of price ranges to 25, and the ranges of liquidity - up to 7;
  • For each liquidity range a recommended range price tick sizes in the spread is established;
  • The maximum allowed relative tick size - 1%

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
05:13pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow exchange changes the tick size from the 1st..
PU
04:08pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange signs Memorandum of Understanding ..
PU
07:43aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange meets ISO standards for informatio..
PU
10/11MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Signs Strategic Partnership Agreem..
AQ
10/10MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange signs strategic partnership agreem..
PU
10/10MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange launches gold futures with physica..
PU
10/02MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in September 2018
PU
09/29MOSCOW EXCHANGE FORU­M : New York Session to convene Monday, October 1
PU
09/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 2019 public h..
PU
09/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : The Supervisory Board decision on the company's di..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 40 764 M
EBIT 2018 25 953 M
Net income 2018 21 104 M
Finance 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 8,65%
P/E ratio 2018 9,96
P/E ratio 2019 8,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 211 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 135  RUB
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 221
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-6.90%8 905
ASX LTD6.07%8 023
NEX GROUP PLC72.30%5 217
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-2.67%2 500
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV8.95%1 150
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.