Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow exchange changes the tick size from the 1st of November

To increase the effectiveness of equity market microstructure, MOEX establishes the new tick size and Decimals parameter for the following stocks starting 1st November 2018 in the following trading modes:

Main trading mode Т+ ('Т+2' order book)

Odd lots trading mode

Dark pool trading mode

Equities D - Main trading mode Т+

Negotiated trading mode(NTM)

Equities D (NTM) trading mode

NTM with CCP trading mode

The methodology ensures that European and Russian regulations are in alignment in this area. This reduces the possible regulatory issues that may arise for European entities when operating in the Russian market due to this particular MiFID II requirement. At the same time by adopting a recognized standard trading on Moscow Exchange will be easier and better. The new approach to setting the tick size was approved by the MOEX Securities Market committee.

The methodology includes: