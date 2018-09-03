Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced

09/03/2018 | 06:43pm CEST

Moscow Exchange announced today the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 21 September 2018. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

The constituent lists of the MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index will remain unchanged, except Megafon shares that was removed from all MOEX indices out of schedule from 30 August 2018. Depositary receipts of the foreign issuer Lenta Ltd have been added to the list of securities under consideration for inclusion to the indices. PIK Group (ords) and United Wagon Company (ords) are now considered for being excluded from the indices.

Yandex N.V., a foreign issuer, will replace Moscow Exchange (ords) in the Blue Chip Index.

Acron (ords) will be removed from the SMID Index.

Tattelecom (ords), Rusolovo (ords), Central Telegraph (prefs) and GAZ (prefs) will be included into the Broad Market Index, while AVTOVAZ (ords), TNS Energo (ords) and SN-MNG (prefs) will be removed from the index.

TGK-14 (ords) and IDGC of South (ords) will be added to the Electric Utilities Index. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 (ords) and AVTOVAZ (ords) will be deleted from the Consumer & Retail Index.

Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

From 21 September 2018, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

Under consideration to be removed from Moscow Exchange indices:





OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:41:03 UTC
