Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
0
09/02/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
Moscow Exchange announced today the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 20 September 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
PJSC 'LSR' (ords) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. PJSC 'RussNeft', PJSC 'SAFMAR Financial investments', PJSC 'M.video' are considered for being excluded fom the indices.
In the constituent list of the Blue Chip Index ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Novolipetsk Steel.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC 'Russian Aquaculture' (ords), PJSC 'Nizhnekamskneftekhim' (ords) and removing PJSC 'Ashinskiy metallurgical works' (ords) and PJSC 'GAZ' (prefs).
Ordinary shares of PJSC 'Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre' will be added to the SMID Index, while PJSC 'RussNeft' (ords) and PJSC 'United Wagon Company' will be deleted from the constituent list of the SMID Index.
PJSC 'Russian Aquaculture' (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC 'Nizhnekamskneftekhim' will be added to the constituent list of Chemicals Index. PJSC 'Far-Eastern Energy Company' will be removed from Electric Utilities Index.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC 'Magnit' were replaced by preferred shares of PJSC Surgutneftegas. Ordinary shares of PJSC 'IMCB' will be added to the MOEX Innovation Index.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.
Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
Index
Included
Excluded
MOEX Russia Index, RTS Index
PJSC 'LSR Group', Ordinary shares
MOEX Blue Chips Index
PJSC 'NLMK', Ordinary shares
VTB Bank (PJSC), Ordinary shares
Broad Market Index
PJSC 'Russian Aquaculture', Ordinary shares
PJSC 'Ashinskiy metzavod', Ordinary shares
PJSC 'Nizhnekamskneftekhim', Ordinary shares
PJSC 'GAZ', Preferred shares
SMID Index
PJSC 'IDGC of Centre', Ordinary shares
PJSC 'RussNeft', Ordinary shares
PJSC 'RPC UWC', Ordinary shares
Consumer Index
PJSC 'Russian Aquaculture', Ordinary shares
Chemicals Index
PJSC 'Nizhnekamskneftekhim', Ordinary shares
Electric Utilities Index
PJSC 'FEEC', Ordinary shares
MOEX 10 Index
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC, Preferred shares
PJSC 'Magnit', Ordinary shares
MOEX Innovation Index
PJSC 'IMCB', Ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
Ticker
Issuer
Current number
of shares
New number
of shares
Current
free-float
New
free-float
APTK
PJSC 'Pharmacy Chain 36.6', Ordinary shares
2 330 647 246
6 708 243 398
6%
BLNG
PJSC 'Belon', Ordinary shares
1 150 000 000
5%
3%
DVEC
PJSC 'FEEC', Ordinary shares
17 223 107 804
8%
6%
FESH
PJSC 'FESCO', Ordinary shares
2 951 250 000
22%
26%
GEMA
PJSC 'IMCB', Ordinary shares
1 492 992
--
15%
IRGZ
JSC 'Irkutskenergo', Ordinary shares
4 766 807 700
8%
7%
KRKNP
PJSC 'Saratov Oil Refinery', Preferred shares
249 337
31%
35%
KZOS
PJSC 'Kazanorgsintez', Preferred shares
1 785 114 000
16%
20%
LKOH
PJSC 'LUKOIL', Ordinary shares
750 000 000
715 000 000
55%
54%
LNTA
Lenta Ltd., Depositary receipts of the foreign issuer
487 929 660
28%
21%
MRKK
PJSC 'IDGC of Northern Caucasus', Ordinary shares
154 562 275
6%
1%
MVID
PJSC 'M.video', Ordinary shares
179 768 227
32
17%
POLY
Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.
