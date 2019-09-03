Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change for the security SNGS and SNGSP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Risk parameters change for the security SNGS

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 11-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 34.725) and initial margins (new market risk rate 21.25%) for the security SNGS were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGS

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 11-21 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 36.035) and initial margins (new market risk rate 25.5%) for the security SNGS were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGSP

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 11-36 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 38.135) and initial margins (new market risk rate 21.25%) for the security SNGSP were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGS

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 11-38 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 37.34) and initial margins (new market risk rate 29.75%) for the security SNGS were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGSP

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 12-04 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 39.57) and initial margins (new market risk rate 25.5%) for the security SNGSP were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGSP

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 12-11 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 41.005) and initial margins (new market risk rate 29.75%) for the security SNGSP were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Risk parameters change for the security SNGS

As per the Equity Market Risk Parameters Methodology, on 03.09.2019 12-42 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 38.65) and initial margins (new market risk rate 34%) for the security SNGS were changed. New values are available at https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRates/

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 13:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
09:10aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change for the security SNGS and S..
PU
09/02MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices annou..
PU
09/02MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in client registration channels
PU
08/29MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange introduced zero fee for liquidity ..
PU
08/29MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices annou..
PU
08/23MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange announces results for the second q..
PU
07/12MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change on Securities market
PU
07/12MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Change of the trade accounts coding
PU
07/11MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow exchange changes the tick size from the 1st..
PU
05/16POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Exchange rates for final dividend payment
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 42 315 M
EBIT 2019 25 846 M
Net income 2019 20 168 M
Finance 2019 84 140 M
Yield 2019 7,99%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO
Duration : Period :
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 114,20  RUB
Last Close Price 94,64  RUB
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 195
CME GROUP INC.15.51%77 811
ASX LTD43.08%11 163
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-3.98%8 500
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-2.06%2 165
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC14.20%1 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group