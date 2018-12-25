Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market for Brent and Light sweet oil futures

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on December 25, 2018:

1. Market risk rates for Brent and Light sweet oil futures will be increased. Considering New Year/Christmas planned risk parameters change market risk rates will be set as follows:

The market risk rates will be set back to the current values from 7:00 pm 09.01.2019.

2. The width of the price bands will be changed for Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures:

RangeFut parameter defines width of the price bands for the futures during trading session in relation to the market risk rate.