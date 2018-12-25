Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
2014MARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stocks Fall; Dow Dips Below 17,000
DJ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market for Brent and Light sweet oil futures

12/25/2018 | 03:35pm CET

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on December 25, 2018:

1. Market risk rates for Brent and Light sweet oil futures will be increased. Considering New Year/Christmas planned risk parameters change market risk rates will be set as follows:

The market risk rates will be set back to the current values from 7:00 pm 09.01.2019.

2. The width of the price bands will be changed for Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures:

RangeFut parameter defines width of the price bands for the futures during trading session in relation to the market risk rate.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 14:34:01 UTC
