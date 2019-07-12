Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change on Securities market

07/12/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

CCPNCC sets the following risk parameters on Securities market starting from July 15, 2019:

1. Market risk rates

Asset Current market risk rates New market risk rates
1st level,
S_1_min 		2nd level,
S_2_min 		3rd level,
S_3_min 		1st level,
S_1_min 		2nd level,
S_2_min 		3rd level,
S_3_min
SU46023RMFS6 40% 41% 42% 100% 100% 100%

2. Scenarios for stress collateral calculation

Asset Scen_UP Scen_DOWN
SU46023RMFS6 0% 0%

3. CCPNCC will ban the short sells for SU46023RMFS6 starting from July 15, 2019.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 18:29:01 UTC
