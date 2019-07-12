Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Risk parameters change on Securities market

CCPNCC sets the following risk parameters on Securities market starting from July 15, 2019:
1. Market risk rates
|
Asset
|
Current market risk rates
|
New market risk rates
|
1st level,
S_1_min
|
2nd level,
S_2_min
|
3rd level,
S_3_min
|
1st level,
S_1_min
|
2nd level,
S_2_min
|
3rd level,
S_3_min
|
SU46023RMFS6
|
40%
|
41%
|
42%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
2. Scenarios for stress collateral calculation
|
Asset
|
Scen_UP
|
Scen_DOWN
|
SU46023RMFS6
|
0%
|
0%
3. CCPNCC will ban the short sells for SU46023RMFS6 starting from July 15, 2019.
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 18:29:01 UTC