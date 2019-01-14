Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : SPECTRA UAT update to v.6.2

Dear clients of MOEX Derivatives market,
We would like to remind you that test (T+1) environment was updated to version 6.2 Spectra. Planned date for production roll on is February 2019.
Full list of changes in version 6.2 you can find on our web site - https://www.moex.com/n21983/
Please note that:
New docs and specifications are available at our ftp site:
ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/FIX/Spectra/test/docs/
ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/TWIME/Test/doc/
ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/FAST/Spectra/test/
ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/ClientsAPI/Spectra/CGate/test/
Attachments
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 12:48:06 UTC