Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : SPECTRA UAT update to v.6.2

Dear clients of MOEX Derivatives market,

We would like to remind you that test (T+1) environment was updated to version 6.2 Spectra. Planned date for production roll on is February 2019.

Full list of changes in version 6.2 you can find on our web site - https://www.moex.com/n21983/

Please note that:

Effective SPECTRA version 6.2 , libraries of the Plaza2 version 206 and earlier are no more supported. You are kindly requested to update the libraries to the newest version provided.

, libraries of the Plaza2 version 206 and earlier are no more supported. You are kindly requested to update the libraries to the newest version provided. Changes in TWIME protocol do not have backward compatibility. Clients should support those changes in software on clients' side.

Changes in data dissemination schemes in CGate do not have backward compatibility. Clients should support those changes in software on clients' side.

New docs and specifications are available at our ftp site:

ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/FIX/Spectra/test/docs/

ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/TWIME/Test/doc/

ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/FAST/Spectra/test/

ftp://ftp.moex.com/pub/ClientsAPI/Spectra/CGate/test/