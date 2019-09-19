Log in
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO

(MOEX)
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : The updated coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices to come into force

09/19/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from September 20, 2019:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX,Russia,Index 3,927,791,500.1246
2 RTSI USD RTS,Index 124,683,177.7473
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX,Blue,Chip,Index 474,145,359.9352
4 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX,Broad,Market,Index 6,648,780,235.3957
5 RUBMI USD RTS,Broad,Market,Index, 207,114,195.3222
6 MOEXOG RUB MOEX,Oil,and,Gas,Index 179,507,935.6791
7 RTSog USD RTS,Oil,&,Gas,Index 92,460,712.4660
8 MOEXEU RUB MOEX,Electric,Utilities 133,352,734.5699
9 RTSeu USD RTS,Electric,Utilities,Index 52,601,263.0217
10 MOEXTL RUB MOEX,Telecommunication,Index 172,469,499.1262
11 RTStl USD RTS,Telecom,Index 56,252,845.4698
12 MOEXMM RUB MOEX,Metals,and,Mining,Index 179,400,138.1100
13 RTSmm USD RTS,Metals,&,Mining,Index 85,343,254.9275
14 MOEXFN RUB MOEX,Financials,Index 42,950,154.0257
15 RTSfn USD RTS,Finances,Index 24,703,263.2462
16 MOEXCN RUB MOEX,Consumer,Index 27,288,242.5795
17 RTScr USD RTS,Consumer,&,Retail,Index 12,047,984.1979
18 MOEXCH RUB MOEX,Chemicals,Index 9,061,069.8377
19 RTSch USD RTS,Chemicals,Index 8,689,006.2124
20 MOEXTN RUB MOEX,Transportation,Index 45,594,250.9508
21 RTStn USD RTS,Transport,Index 18,659,723.5801
22 MOEXINN RUB MOEX,Innovation,Index 5,231,485.0801

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 19:46:01 UTC
