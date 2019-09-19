Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : The updated coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices to come into force
The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from September 20, 2019:
№
Index code
Currency
Index Name
Divisor
1
IMOEX
RUB
MOEX,Russia,Index
3,927,791,500.1246
2
RTSI
USD
RTS,Index
124,683,177.7473
3
MOEXBC
RUB
MOEX,Blue,Chip,Index
474,145,359.9352
4
MOEXBMI
RUB
MOEX,Broad,Market,Index
6,648,780,235.3957
5
RUBMI
USD
RTS,Broad,Market,Index,
207,114,195.3222
6
MOEXOG
RUB
MOEX,Oil,and,Gas,Index
179,507,935.6791
7
RTSog
USD
RTS,Oil,&,Gas,Index
92,460,712.4660
8
MOEXEU
RUB
MOEX,Electric,Utilities
133,352,734.5699
9
RTSeu
USD
RTS,Electric,Utilities,Index
52,601,263.0217
10
MOEXTL
RUB
MOEX,Telecommunication,Index
172,469,499.1262
11
RTStl
USD
RTS,Telecom,Index
56,252,845.4698
12
MOEXMM
RUB
MOEX,Metals,and,Mining,Index
179,400,138.1100
13
RTSmm
USD
RTS,Metals,&,Mining,Index
85,343,254.9275
14
MOEXFN
RUB
MOEX,Financials,Index
42,950,154.0257
15
RTSfn
USD
RTS,Finances,Index
24,703,263.2462
16
MOEXCN
RUB
MOEX,Consumer,Index
27,288,242.5795
17
RTScr
USD
RTS,Consumer,&,Retail,Index
12,047,984.1979
18
MOEXCH
RUB
MOEX,Chemicals,Index
9,061,069.8377
19
RTSch
USD
RTS,Chemicals,Index
8,689,006.2124
20
MOEXTN
RUB
MOEX,Transportation,Index
45,594,250.9508
21
RTStn
USD
RTS,Transport,Index
18,659,723.5801
22
MOEXINN
RUB
MOEX,Innovation,Index
5,231,485.0801
Disclaimer
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 19:46:01 UTC
Sales 2019
42 315 M
EBIT 2019
26 269 M
Net income 2019
20 168 M
Finance 2019
84 140 M
Yield 2019
7,91%
P/E ratio 2019
11,2x
P/E ratio 2020
10,1x
EV / Sales2019
3,14x
EV / Sales2020
2,81x
Capitalization
217 B
