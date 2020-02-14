Mosman Oil and Gas : Director Subscription

14 February 2020

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited

("Mosman" or the "Company")

Director Subscription

Further to the Placing announced earlier today, Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, announces that the Company's Executive Chairman, John Barr, and Technical Director, Andy Carroll, have agreed to subscribe for a further aggregate 41,666,666 shares at a price of 0.15p per share ("Director Subscription Shares") in lieu of director and consultancy fees due or owed for the year to 30 June 2020 of AUD120,000 (the "Director Subscription").

Following the Director Subscription and the Fundraising announced earlier today, their shareholdings will be as follows:

Director No. of Ordinary No. of New No. of Ordinary % interest in Shares held as at Shares Shares held Ordinary shares date of this subscribed for in immediately immediately announcement the Director following following Subscription admission admission John Barr 30,100,001 20,833,333 50,933,334 4.52% Andy Carroll 21,876,500 20,833,333 42,709,833 3.79%

They will each also receive 1 warrant for each Director Subscription Share on the same basis as those taking part in the Fundraising, each warrant conveying the right to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 0.23p with a term of 12 months.

No. of options over No. of options over No. of options over Ordinary Director Ordinary Shares held Ordinary Shares subscribed Shares held immediately prior to the for in the Director following the Director announcement Subscription Subscription John Barr 13,000,000* 20,833,333** 33,833,333 Andy Carroll 13,000,000* 20,833,333** 33,833,333

*Exercisable at various prices

** Exercisable at a price of 0.23p per share

Related Party Transaction

John Barr and Andy Carroll, as directors of the Company, are considered to be "related parties" as defined under the AIM Rules and accordingly, their participation in the Director Subscription constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules.

The Director independent of the Director Subscription, being John Youngs (Non-Executive Director), considers, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the Director Subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Admission to AIM and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement this morning, application has now been made for the Placing Shares and the Director Subscription Shares (together the "New Shares"), which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is

