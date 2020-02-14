Mosman Oil and Gas : Production Update

14 February 2020

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited

('Mosman' or the 'Company')

Fifth Consecutive Six Month Production Increase

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, is very pleased to announce its fifth successive production increase since reporting started in June 2017 and provides the following production information for the six months ending 31 December 2019.

Production Summary for the six months ending 31 December 2019

Net Production attributable to Mosman for the six months was 13,253 boe, an increase of c 13% which follows the c 81% increase in the six months to June 2019.

Production Details

Further details are outlined below:

6 Months to 31 December 2019 6 Months to 31 December 2019 6 Months to 30 June 2019 6 Months to 30 June 2019 Total Project Net Attributable Total Project Net Attributable Gross boe Net boe Gross boe Net boe Stanley 42,268 6,877 14,153 2,353 Welch 6,851 5,252 6,210 4,760 Arkoma 5,868* 1,124* 16,945 4,227 Strawn ** - - 503 402 Total boe 54,987 13,253 37,811 11,742

* Figures for five months of the period only as Mosman is awaiting December figures for Arkoma

**Strawn project was sold in June 2019

John W Barr, Chairman, said: 'This is the fifth consecutive six monthly period of oil production increases and clearly demonstrates the success of the strategy adopted.

'Mosman continues to build on its production base and is encouraged by the growth at Stanley, where the first three wells are producing with the fourth well on schedule to be drilled this month. Production at Stanley in 2020 has commenced in line with the average for the previous six months with a programme of recompletions now underway where required.'

Competent Person's Statement

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carroll, Technical Director for Mosman, who has over 35 years of relevant experience in the oil industry. Mr. Carroll is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside

information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

