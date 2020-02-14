Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mosman Oil and Gas Limited    MSMN   AU0000XINET1

MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED

(MSMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 03:28:17 am
0.155 GBp   -38.00%
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Refocussed Corporate Strategy
PU
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Placing
PU
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Production Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mosman Oil and Gas : Production Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Production Update
Released 08:02 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0416D
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited
14 February 2020

14 February 2020

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited

('Mosman' or the 'Company')

Fifth Consecutive Six Month Production Increase

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, is very pleased to announce its fifth successive production increase since reporting started in June 2017 and provides the following production information for the six months ending 31 December 2019.

Production Summary for the six months ending 31 December 2019

Net Production attributable to Mosman for the six months was 13,253 boe, an increase of c 13% which follows the c 81% increase in the six months to June 2019.

Production Details

Further details are outlined below:

6 Months to

31 December 2019

6 Months to

31 December 2019

6 Months to

30 June 2019

6 Months to

30 June 2019

Total Project

Net Attributable

Total Project

Net Attributable

Gross boe

Net boe

Gross boe

Net boe

Stanley

42,268

6,877

14,153

2,353

Welch

6,851

5,252

6,210

4,760

Arkoma

5,868*

1,124*

16,945

4,227

Strawn **

-

-

503

402

Total boe

54,987

13,253

37,811

11,742

* Figures for five months of the period only as Mosman is awaiting December figures for Arkoma

**Strawn project was sold in June 2019

John W Barr, Chairman, said: 'This is the fifth consecutive six monthly period of oil production increases and clearly demonstrates the success of the strategy adopted.

'Mosman continues to build on its production base and is encouraged by the growth at Stanley, where the first three wells are producing with the fourth well on schedule to be drilled this month. Production at Stanley in 2020 has commenced in line with the average for the previous six months with a programme of recompletions now underway where required.'

Competent Person's Statement

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carroll, Technical Director for Mosman, who has over 35 years of relevant experience in the oil industry. Mr. Carroll is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside

information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Mosman Oil & Gas Limited

John W Barr, Executive Chairman

Andy Carroll, Technical Director

jwbarr@mosmanoilandgas.com

acarroll@mosmanoilandgas.com

NOMAD and Broker

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Stuart Gledhill / Richard Hail / Soltan Tagiev

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Alma PR

Justine James

+44 (0) 20 3405 0205

+44 (0) 7525 324431

mosman@almapr.co.uk

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on its website www.mosmanoilandgas.com

Definitions

boe or BOE

barrels of oil equivalent

This is both oil and gas and includes the gas converted to oil barrels using a standard industry formula

Gross Sales

Reference to sales is boe that has been sold from the project throughout the period

Net Sales Attributable to Mosman

Mosman's portion of Gross sales less royalties owed to leaseholders

Total Gross Production

boe produced on the project throughout the period. Includes oil still held as inventory

Net Production Attributable to Mosman

Mosman's portion of Total Gross Production less royalties owed to leaseholders

Total Project Basis

Refers to performance of Sales or Production on a

100% basis of the four projects that Mosman has invested in.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDFIFEDFFISLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Production Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITE
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Refocussed Corporate Strategy
PU
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Placing
PU
03:09aMOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Production Update
PU
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Further Production Increases
PU
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Amadeus Basin Permit EP145
PU
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Looks Forward to Drilling Stanley 3 Well
AQ
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : & Gas Progresses Projects In Texas And Australia
AQ
2019XSTATE RESOURCES : Signs Agreement With Mosman For 2 Wells Drilling Program
AQ
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : & Gas First Quarter Net Production From US Projects Rises
AQ
2019MOSMAN OIL AND GAS : Production up by 59%
AQ
More news
Chart MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John William Barr Executive Chairman
Jarrod Travers White Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Robert Carroll Executive Director & Technical Director
John Alexander Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED8.70%3
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%71 474
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.55%64 832
EOG RESOURCES INC.-9.65%43 853
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.11%37 957
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.19%35 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group