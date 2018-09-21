Log in
MOSS BROS GROUP PLC
09/21 10:04:02 am
38.9500 GBp   -16.24%
Moss Bros : shares hit seven-year low after profit warning

09/21/2018 | 09:20am CEST

(Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc warned on Friday its full-year operating profit before items would be "materially lower" than market expectations, sending shares of the British suit retailer down 29 percent to their lowest in almost 7 years.

The company's like-for-like retail sales, including e-commerce, slid 6.9 percent in the first half ended July, the latest UK retailer to blame a heat wave this year and the football World Cup for poor performance.

"Menswear was specifically impacted negatively by the combination and longevity of these two external factors," Moss Brothers Chief Executive Brian Brick said. "High street footfall dropped dramatically."

The company now expects to report a full-year operating profit before items of less than 2.3 million pounds.

Brokerage Peel Hunt responded by cutting its forecast for this year's profit before tax by 1.8 million pounds to 0.5 million pounds, with similar downgrades to future years.

British weather forecasters say 2018 has been the joint-hottest summer since records began in 1910, though temperatures in August were closer to average than those in June and July.

Supermarkets, pubs and restaurants have benefited from the hot weather and England's long run in the World Cup, but clothing sales have suffered as consumers spent less time shopping and delayed buying autumn ranges.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 131 M
EBIT 2019 2,20 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Finance 2019 12,3 M
Yield 2019 8,73%
P/E ratio 2019 24,47
P/E ratio 2020 15,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 46,9 M
Chart MOSS BROS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Moss Bros Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSS BROS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Brick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Bennett Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Maurice Harold Helfgott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zoë Jeanette Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSS BROS GROUP PLC-48.33%62
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-7.83%95 607
KERING14.33%65 349
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.86%53 150
ROSS STORES20.81%36 198
TIFFANY & CO.22.22%15 268
