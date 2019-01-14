MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT EGF NEW REGULATED TARIFFS FOR THE REGULATORY PERIOD 2019-2021

Mota-Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that the Water and Waste Services Regulatory Authority ("ERSAR") has defined the "regulated tariffs for the 2019-2021 regulatory period" in force in Portugal for that period and has notified MOTA-ENGIL's affiliates owned by Empresa Geral de Fomento, S.A. ("EGF") of the respective decision.

The average RAB (Regulated Asset Base) for the new regulatory period for the affiliates amounts to an average of €319 million, which will be subject to a ROA (Return on Assets rate), also set by ERSAR between 5.05% and 5.77%.

It should also be noted that in the previous regulatory period, the RAB and the ROA for all 11 multi-municipal systems managed by EGF was €246 million and 6.14%, respectively.

Finally, MOTA-ENGIL reinforces that ERSAR's decisions, namely those related with the ROA calculation, were questioned by MOTA-ENGIL and a decision on such complaints is still pending.

Porto, January 14th, 2019

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA