Mota Engil : informs about notification of qualifying holding - Azvalor

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT NOTIFICATION OF QUALIFYING HOLDING

MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on October 11, 2018 it has received from Azvalor Asset Management, S.G.I.I.C., S.A. the following notification of a qualifying holding:

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Mota-Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Azvalor Asset Management, S.G.I.I.C., S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Madrid, Spain

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: AZVALOR IBERIA FI

MC SICAV S.A. - AZVALOR INTERNATIONAL AZVALOR VALUE SELECTION, SICAV, S.A. MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO:

 OMEGA (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

 SALUS (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09-10-2018

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.04219% 2.04219% 237,505,141 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) PTMEN0AE0005 4,850,311 2.04219% SUBTOTAL A 4,850,311 2.04219%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold AZVALOR IBERIA FI 1.2807% 1.2807% MC SICAV S.A. - AZVALOR INTERNATIONAL 0.6424% 0.6424% AZVALOR VALUE SELECTION. SICAV. S.A 0.1024% 0.1024% BESTOM INVEST SICAV SA 0.01521% 0.01521% MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO: OMEGA (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES) 0.0084% 0.0084% SALUS (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES) 0.0083% 0.0083%

Porto, October 12 2018

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS LUÍS SILVA