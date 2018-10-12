Log in
MOTA-ENGIL (EGL)
Mota Engil : informs about notification of qualifying holding - Azvalor

10/12/2018 | 10:23am CEST

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT NOTIFICATION OF QUALIFYING HOLDING

MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on October 11, 2018 it has received from Azvalor Asset Management, S.G.I.I.C., S.A. the following notification of a qualifying holding:

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Mota-Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  • [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

  • [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Azvalor Asset Management, S.G.I.I.C., S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Madrid, Spain

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: AZVALOR IBERIA FI

MC SICAV S.A. - AZVALOR INTERNATIONAL AZVALOR VALUE SELECTION, SICAV, S.A. MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO:

  • OMEGA (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

  • SALUS (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09-10-2018

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.04219%

2.04219%

237,505,141

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

PTMEN0AE0005

4,850,311

2.04219%

SUBTOTAL A

4,850,311

2.04219%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/ECType of financial instrumentB 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/ECExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. xiii

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

AZVALOR IBERIA FI

1.2807%

1.2807%

MC SICAV S.A. - AZVALOR INTERNATIONAL

0.6424%

0.6424%

AZVALOR VALUE SELECTION. SICAV. S.A

0.1024%

0.1024%

BESTOM INVEST SICAV SA

0.01521%

0.01521%

MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO:

OMEGA (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

0.0084%

0.0084%

SALUS (ASPEN TRUST SERVICES)

0.0083%

0.0083%

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

10. Additional informationxvi:

Porto, October 12 2018

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:22:08 UTC
