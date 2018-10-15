Log in
MOTA-ENGIL (EGL)
Mota Engil : informs about shares transactions by its shareholders

10/15/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY ITS SHAREHOLDER´S

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº5/2008, in particular paragraphs 1 and 8 of Article 14, we inform that we have received from Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Board Member of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and therefore considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities under the paragraph 3 of Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, the following communication of shares transaction:

Date

Quantity

Nature

Inside/Outside Stock market

Price

09-10-2018

10,000

Buy

Inside

1.836

After this transaction, Mr. António Manuel Queiroz Vasconcelos da Mota became the holder of 4,160,020 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., corresponding to 1.752% of its share capital.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, President of the Board of Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquision

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.840

2,000 shares

1.838

542 shares

1.838

1,458 shares

1.836

2,000 shares

1.834

2,000 shares

1.832

1,926 shares

1.832

74 shares

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

Price 1.836

Volume 10,000 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-09; UTC+1

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Porto, October 15, 2018

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 16:47:03 UTC
