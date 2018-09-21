Mota Engil : informs about the payment of interest - coupon nº9 - of the Notes Mota-Engil 2014/2019

NOTES "MOTA-ENGIL 2014/2019" - PTMENNOE0008

PAYMENT OF INTEREST - COUPON Nº 9

Notice is hereby given to the holders of "MOTA-ENGIL 2014/2019" Notes that from October 22, 2018 there will be interest payment in relation to coupon number 9, with the following amounts:

Gross amount (*)

€ 279.5833

(*) Subject to withholding of IRS/IRC in accordance with the legal rates in force at payment date

In accordance with the regulation of the Centralized System of Registration of Securities ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), payment of interest will be made in relation to the Notes registered at the Centralized System of Registration of Securities (Code CVM: MENNOE).

The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Banco Finantia, S.A..

For noteholders covered by article 97º of the Corporate Income Tax (IRC) or by Decree-Law nº 193/2005, of 7 November, evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective notes are registered of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporate Income Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.

Porto, September 21, 2018

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA