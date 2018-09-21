Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Mota-Engil    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL (EGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mota Engil : informs about the payment of interest - coupon nº9 - of the Notes Mota-Engil 2014/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

NOTES "MOTA-ENGIL 2014/2019" - PTMENNOE0008

PAYMENT OF INTEREST - COUPON Nº 9

Notice is hereby given to the holders of "MOTA-ENGIL 2014/2019" Notes that from October 22, 2018 there will be interest payment in relation to coupon number 9, with the following amounts:

Gross amount (*)

€ 279.5833

(*) Subject to withholding of IRS/IRC in accordance with the legal rates in force at payment date

In accordance with the regulation of the Centralized System of Registration of Securities ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), payment of interest will be made in relation to the Notes registered at the Centralized System of Registration of Securities (Code CVM: MENNOE).

The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Banco Finantia, S.A..

For noteholders covered by article 97º of the Corporate Income Tax (IRC) or by Decree-Law nº 193/2005, of 7 November, evidence must be presented to the financial institution in which the respective notes are registered of any exemption form or waiver of withholding of the Corporate Income Tax, within the time limit established for payment of the tax which would otherwise be deducted.

Porto, September 21, 2018

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 16:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTA-ENGIL
06:44pMOTA ENGIL : informs about the payment of interest - coupon nº9 - of the Notes M..
PU
09/19MOTA ENGIL : informs about acquisition of treasury shares
PU
09/19MOTA ENGIL : To attend the european large & midcap event in paris
EQ
09/14MOTA ENGIL : informs about acquisition of treasury shares
PU
09/12MOTA ENGIL : informs about notification of qualifying hold
PU
09/12MOTA ENGIL : informs about acquisition of treasury shares
PU
09/12MOTA ENGIL : informs about shares transactions by person discharging managerial ..
PU
08/30MOTA-ENGIL : Half-year results
CO
08/30MOTA-ENGIL : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/01MOTA ENGIL : informs about the award of a construction and a concession contract..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Mota-Engil SGPS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mota-Engil SGPS SA ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017MOTA-ENGIL : A Risky Short-Term Duration High Yield Bond 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 871 M
EBIT 2018 218 M
Net income 2018 39,0 M
Debt 2018 916 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,69
P/E ratio 2019 7,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 520 M
Chart MOTA-ENGIL
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,75 €
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO, Non-Independent Executive Director & CIO
Arnaldo José Nunes da Costa Figueiredo Vice Chairman
Maria Teresa Q. V. Mota Neves da Costa Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL-40.21%613
VINCI-3.86%57 574
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.96%32 838
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.68%25 908
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%25 419
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.13%24 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.