Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about new contract in Angola, financed by the World Bank, in the amount of 115 million euros

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT NEW CONTRACT IN ANGOLA, FINANCED BY THE WORLD BANK, IN THE AMOUNT OF € 115 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs about the signing of a new contract for the construction of infrastructures for the collection, treatment and distribution of water (Contract - Lot B1 - for the realization of Studies, Executive Design and Construction of the Collection, Crude Water Pumping Station, Gross Water Lifting Duct, Water Treatment Station, Buildings and Auxiliary Installations of the Distribution System).

The contract amounts to circa of € 290 million, of which circa of € 115 million will be invoice by MOTA- ENGIL ANGOLA, which will work in partnership with Soares da Costa and Suez.

The World Bank's financing demonstrates the relevance of the project to the country and emphasizes the support to the project in line with the risk reduction that MOTA-ENGIL searches in its commercial and expansion activity in traditional markets, being Angola its most relevant example.

This new contract adds to a robust backlog in Africa and reinforces the sustainability of the GROUP's performance in the region.

Porto, June 4, 2020

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA