Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about new contract in Angola, financed by the World Bank, in the amount of 115 million euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT NEW CONTRACT IN ANGOLA, FINANCED BY THE WORLD BANK, IN THE AMOUNT OF € 115 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs about the signing of a new contract for the construction of infrastructures for the collection, treatment and distribution of water (Contract - Lot B1 - for the realization of Studies, Executive Design and Construction of the Collection, Crude Water Pumping Station, Gross Water Lifting Duct, Water Treatment Station, Buildings and Auxiliary Installations of the Distribution System).

The contract amounts to circa of € 290 million, of which circa of € 115 million will be invoice by MOTA- ENGIL ANGOLA, which will work in partnership with Soares da Costa and Suez.

The World Bank's financing demonstrates the relevance of the project to the country and emphasizes the support to the project in line with the risk reduction that MOTA-ENGIL searches in its commercial and expansion activity in traditional markets, being Angola its most relevant example.

This new contract adds to a robust backlog in Africa and reinforces the sustainability of the GROUP's performance in the region.

Porto, June 4, 2020

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 17:45:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
01:46pMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about new contract in Angola, financed by th..
PU
05/14MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the award of a new contract in Poland ..
PU
04/28MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about a new contract in Mozambique worth 365..
PU
04/23MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs of a new contract worth 636 million euros in..
PU
03/18MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about shares transactions by its shareholder..
PU
03/13MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about shares transactions by its shareholder..
PU
03/12MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2019
PU
03/12MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. : Slide show results
CO
02/17MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about contract for hydroelectric project in ..
PU
02/13MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about change in the Board of Directors compo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 196 M 3 617 M 3 617 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 700 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 290 M 326 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 926
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,57 €
Last Close Price 1,25 €
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 184%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO, Non-Independent Executive Director
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
Arnaldo José Nunes da Costa Figueiredo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-32.94%326
VINCI-8.99%56 098
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%29 903
FERROVIAL-3.86%21 246
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.00%17 912
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.10%17 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group