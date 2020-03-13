Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about shares transactions by its shareholders
03/13/2020 | 03:05pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY ITS SHAREHOLDER´S
Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation 5/2008, in particular in its Article 14, we inform that we have received from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA, company considered closely related to the directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are directors as well in that company, the following communication of shares transaction:
Date
Quantity
Buy / Sell
Inside/Outside
Price
Stock market
12-03-2020
45,000
Buy
Inside
€ 1.02
After this transaction, Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA became the holder of 133,511,687 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 56.21% of its share capital.
Are attributable to F.M. - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, SA, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, 153,671,596 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 64.68% of its share capital.
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.
ANNEX
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. ("MGP")
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by MGP,
entity closely related with Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs.
Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós
Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota
de Meireles, who are members of the Board of Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..
MGP is 100% held by FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A, which is 100% held by
the members of the Board of Directors mentioned above.
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is not
linked to the exercise of a share option programme.