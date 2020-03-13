Log in
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about shares transactions by its shareholders

03/13/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY ITS SHAREHOLDER´S

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation 5/2008, in particular in its Article 14, we inform that we have received from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA, company considered closely related to the directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are directors as well in that company, the following communication of shares transaction:

Date

Quantity

Buy / Sell

Inside/Outside

Price

Stock market

12-03-2020

45,000

Buy

Inside

€ 1.02

After this transaction, Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA became the holder of 133,511,687 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 56.21% of its share capital.

Are attributable to F.M. - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, SA, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, 153,671,596 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 64.68% of its share capital.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. ("MGP")

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by MGP,

entity closely related with Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs.

Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós

Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota

de Meireles, who are members of the Board of Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..

MGP is 100% held by FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A, which is 100% held by

the members of the Board of Directors mentioned above.

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is not

linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.02

4,457 shares

1.02

543 shares

1.02

5,000 shares

1.02

4,000 shares

1.02

1,000 shares

1.02

5,000 shares

1.02

1,000 shares

1.02

1,000 shares

1.02

1,000 shares

1.019

1,000 shares

1.02

2,000 shares

1.019

1,000 shares

1.019

3,000 shares

1.019

5,000 shares

1.019

1,000 shares

1.019

1,000 shares

1.019

1,000 shares

1.019

2,000 shares

1.019

3,227 shares

1.019

1,773 shares

d)

Aggregated

information

Price

Volume

- Aggregated volume

1.02

45,000 shares

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-03-12

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

Porto, March 13, 2020

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 19:04:01 UTC
