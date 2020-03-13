Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about shares transactions by its shareholders

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY ITS SHAREHOLDER´S

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation 5/2008, in particular in its Article 14, we inform that we have received from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA, company considered closely related to the directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are directors as well in that company, the following communication of shares transaction:

Date Quantity Buy / Sell Inside/Outside Price Stock market 12-03-2020 45,000 Buy Inside € 1.02

After this transaction, Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA became the holder of 133,511,687 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 56.21% of its share capital.

Are attributable to F.M. - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, SA, pursuant to Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, 153,671,596 shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, corresponding to 64.68% of its share capital.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation is enclosed in Annex.