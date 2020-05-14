Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the award of a new contract in Poland worth 230 million Euros

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE AWARD OF A NEW CONTRACT IN POLAND WORTH €230 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, SA (MOTA-ENGIL) announces the award of a new contract to build a 15.2-kilometer stretch of the "S1 expressway Kosztowy - Bielsko-Biała. Section II", in Poland.

The design and build contract is worth circa €230 million, will last for 36 months and will be executed by a JV (50/50) between MOTA-ENGIL CENTRAL EUROPE, S.A. and Porr, S.A..

The strengthening of MOTA-ENGIL's order book in Europe, obtained by this award, will contribute, as planned, to the increase in the region's turnover and to the balance between the three regions in which the GROUP operates.

May 14, 2020

