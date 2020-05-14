Log in
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the award of a new contract in Poland worth 230 million Euros

05/14/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE AWARD OF A NEW CONTRACT IN POLAND WORTH €230 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, SA (MOTA-ENGIL) announces the award of a new contract to build a 15.2-kilometer stretch of the "S1 expressway Kosztowy - Bielsko-Biała. Section II", in Poland.

The design and build contract is worth circa €230 million, will last for 36 months and will be executed by a JV (50/50) between MOTA-ENGIL CENTRAL EUROPE, S.A. and Porr, S.A..

The strengthening of MOTA-ENGIL's order book in Europe, obtained by this award, will contribute, as planned, to the increase in the region's turnover and to the balance between the three regions in which the GROUP operates.

Porto, May 14, 2020

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:14:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 060 M
EBIT 2020 222 M
Net income 2020 10,0 M
Debt 2020 1 265 M
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
P/E ratio 2021 8,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 239 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO, Non-Independent Executive Director
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
Arnaldo José Nunes da Costa Figueiredo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-44.71%259
VINCI-26.00%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.39%30 591
FERROVIAL2.15%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.53%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.10%17 765
