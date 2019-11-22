Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the payment of interest coupon nº3 of the Notes -Engil 2018/2021

NOTES "MOTA-ENGIL 2018/2021"
PAYMENT OF INTEREST - COUPON Nº 3
Notice is hereby given to the holders of "MOTA-ENGIL2018/2021" Notes that from December 23, 2019 there will be interest payment in relation to coupon number 3, with the following amounts (gross):
|
Gross Amount (*)
|
€ 177.91666666667
|
By Facial Amount (%):
|
1,779166666666
(*) Subject to withholding of IRS/IRC in accordance with the legal rates in force at payment date
In accordance with the regulation of the Centralised System of Registration of Securities ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), payment of interest will be made in relation to the Notes registered at the Centralised System of Registration of Securities (Code CVM: MENVOM).
The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Haitong Bank, S.A..
November 22, 2019
THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS
LUÍS SILVA
Disclaimer
Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:16:02 UTC