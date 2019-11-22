Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the payment of interest coupon nº3 of the Notes -Engil 2018/2021

NOTES "MOTA-ENGIL 2018/2021"

PAYMENT OF INTEREST - COUPON Nº 3

Notice is hereby given to the holders of "MOTA-ENGIL2018/2021" Notes that from December 23, 2019 there will be interest payment in relation to coupon number 3, with the following amounts (gross):

Gross Amount (*) € 177.91666666667 By Facial Amount (%): 1,779166666666

(*) Subject to withholding of IRS/IRC in accordance with the legal rates in force at payment date

In accordance with the regulation of the Centralised System of Registration of Securities ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), payment of interest will be made in relation to the Notes registered at the Centralised System of Registration of Securities (Code CVM: MENVOM).

The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Haitong Bank, S.A..

November 22, 2019

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA