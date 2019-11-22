Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the payment of interest coupon nº3 of the Notes -Engil 2018/2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:17am EST

NOTES "MOTA-ENGIL 2018/2021"

PAYMENT OF INTEREST - COUPON Nº 3

Notice is hereby given to the holders of "MOTA-ENGIL2018/2021" Notes that from December 23, 2019 there will be interest payment in relation to coupon number 3, with the following amounts (gross):

Gross Amount (*)

€ 177.91666666667

By Facial Amount (%):

1,779166666666

(*) Subject to withholding of IRS/IRC in accordance with the legal rates in force at payment date

In accordance with the regulation of the Centralised System of Registration of Securities ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), payment of interest will be made in relation to the Notes registered at the Centralised System of Registration of Securities (Code CVM: MENVOM).

The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Haitong Bank, S.A..

November 22, 2019

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
11:17aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the payment of interest coupon nº3 of ..
PU
08/29MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. : Slide show half-year results
CO
06/30MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. : Half-year report
CO
06/05MOTA-ENGIL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/14MOTA ENGIL : informs about EGF new regulated tariffs for the regulatory period 2..
PU
01/09MOTA ENGIL : informs about notification of qualifying holding - Cobas Asset Mana..
PU
01/09MOTA ENGIL : informs about an amendment to the announcement published on Novembe..
PU
2018MOTA ENGIL : informs about notification of qualifying holding - Norges Bank
PU
2018MOTA ENGIL : informs about acquisition of treasury shares
PU
2018MOTA ENGIL : informs about notification of qualyfing holding - Norges Bank
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 977 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 14,0 M
Debt 2019 1 082 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 473 M
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,45  €
Last Close Price 2,05  €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO, Non-Independent Executive Director
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
Arnaldo José Nunes da Costa Figueiredo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.27.08%524
VINCI39.75%61 939
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-12.28%29 859
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-3.45%27 247
FERROVIAL48.97%21 416
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-21.03%18 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group