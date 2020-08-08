Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mota Ventures Corp.    MOTA   CA61972E1051

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

(MOTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOTA VENTURES : ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF ROSEN GROUP FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS SERVICES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (August 8, 2020) - Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA FSE: 1WZ:GR OTC: PEMTF) (the 'Company') announces that it has signed an agreement with Loricam Inc. (dba Rosen Group), ('Rosen Group'), an investor relations and public relations firm. The issuer engaged Rosen Group for a four month period from June 15, 2020 to October 15, 2020, in consideration for a monthly retainer of US$5,000. Following the initial four-month period, the agreement then converts to a month by month basis with a 15 day termination notice. Rosen Group will execute investor relations services and a public relations campaign with a focus on the U.S. market.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established natural health products and eCommerce technology company focusing on the CBD and psychedelic medicine sectors. The company has a strong presence in both North America and Europe. In the United States, Mota Ventures offers a CBD hemp-oil product line derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, the company's Verrian operations is currently conducting clinical studies utilizing proprietary products for the treatment of opiate addiction. The highly skilled Verrian team also manages Mota Ventures' 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany. In addition, Mota Ventures' Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is also seeking to acquire additional revenue-producing natural health product brands and operations in both Europe and North America with the goal of establishing an international distribution network utilizing its eCommerce technology platform.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are 'forward-looking information' with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Disclaimer

MOTA Ventures Corp. published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 00:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOTA VENTURES CORP.
08/08MOTA VENTURES : Announces engagement of rosen group for public relations service..
PU
07/22MOTA VENTURES : Announces european expansion through joint venture agreement wit..
PU
07/13MOTA VENTURES : Nature's exclusive acquires 102,844 customers through q2 2020
AQ
06/22RETRANSMISSION : Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Exclusive Letter of Intent for t..
NE
06/22MOTA VENTURES : Appoints prof. dr. markus backmund, as director of research for ..
AQ
06/22Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Exclusive Letter of Intent for the Sale of CBD..
NE
06/11MOTA VENTURES : Reports monthly revenues of cdn$5,141,000 for natures exclusive,..
AQ
05/26MOTA VENTURES : Signs loi to acquire ecommerce platform leader unified funding, ..
AQ
05/20MOTA VENTURES : Schedules conference call to discuss recent announcements
AQ
04/01MOTA VENTURES : Raises $1.7 million in private placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -14,6 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2019 2,42 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 28,3 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MOTA VENTURES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mota Ventures Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA VENTURES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Dean Hoggan Chief Executive Officer
Joel Shacker President & Director
Szascha Lim Chief Financial Officer
Salim Mithani Director
Clifford Starke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA VENTURES CORP.-64.00%28
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-18.42%6 185
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD8.87%6 039
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.40.83%5 724
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.17.19%3 854
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.63.83%2 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group