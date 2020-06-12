Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mothercare plc    MTC   GB0009067447

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/12 04:36:47 am
8.14 GBX   +0.49%
04:35aMOTHERCARE : Coronavirus disruption pushes Mothercare Ireland into liquidation
RE
06/11MOTHERCARE : Director Declaration
AQ
06/03Tesco persists with Jack's format as plans new store
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coronavirus disruption pushes Mothercare Ireland into liquidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Mothercare's Irish franchise owner placed its 14 baby products stores into liquidation on Friday, becoming one of the first major retail outlets in Ireland to blame the coronavirus lockdown for its demise.

Mothercare Plc still operates around 1,000 overseas franchise stores following the collapse of its UK business, where it fell victim to stiff competition from online retailers and rising costs across the retail industry.

Major UK retailers have a big presence on the high street in neighbouring Ireland, where an economy that has been the fastest growing in Europe for much of the last five years has shielded it from some of the extremely difficult conditions in Britain.

Mothercare Ireland, which employed 197 people, had already experienced issues with its supply chain before suffering an unprecedented hit from late-March with the lockdown of the Irish economy, Managing Director Jonathan Ward said in a statement.

"What has become clear over the recent weeks is that store sales are going to continue to be seriously impacted in the short term whilst social distancing measures are in place and longer term as consumer habits permanently change," Ward said.

The liquidation followed the closure by British department store group Debenhams of its 11 Irish stores in April, costing between 1,200 and 2,000 jobs.

The coronavirus-related disruption has already left 26% of Ireland's labour force either temporarily or permanently out of work compared with an unemployment rate of 4.8% in February, when almost anyone who wanted a job could get one.

The government is reopening the economy at a more cautious pace than most of Europe with non-essential retailers allowed open their doors again this week and shopping malls due to resume trading next week.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGE INC. 0.35% 5790 End-of-day quote.99.11%
JUST GROUP PLC 2.48% 57.85 Delayed Quote.-28.54%
MOTHERCARE PLC -2.47% 7.6836 Delayed Quote.-53.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOTHERCARE PLC
04:35aMOTHERCARE : Coronavirus disruption pushes Mothercare Ireland into liquidation
RE
06/11MOTHERCARE : Director Declaration
AQ
06/03Tesco persists with Jack's format as plans new store
RE
05/19Fashion brands cut orders with Asian garment makers
RE
05/18Fashion brands cut orders with Asian garment makers
RE
03/30MOTHERCARE PLC : Transformation Plan Update
AQ
01/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE heads for worst week in four months on China virus ..
RE
01/23MOTHERCARE PLC : Transformation Plan Update
AQ
2019MOTHERCARE : Block listing Interim Review
AQ
2019Mothercare rescues UK presence with Boots supply deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 514 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2019 -93,4 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2019 6,90 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 38,2 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 582
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart MOTHERCARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Mothercare plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTHERCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Glyn Hughes Chief Executive Officer
Clive Peter Whiley Executive Chairman
Kevin Jonathan Rusling Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Cook Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTHERCARE PLC-53.04%38
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.44%227 629
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.33.00%42 141
VF CORPORATION-40.00%24 723
MONCLER S.P.A.-11.65%10 146
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.49%8 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group