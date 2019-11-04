Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mothercare plc    MTC   GB0009067447

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 03:28:49 am
8.5 GBp   -24.78%
03:38aMOTHERCARE : files notice of intent to appoint administrators to UK business
RE
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade hopes buoy FTSE; Mothercare dives 38%
RE
03:13aMOTHERCARE : Restructuring Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mothercare : Restructuring Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:13am EST

Restructuring Update

Released : 04.11.2019 08:02

RNS Number : 1207S

Mothercare PLC

04 November 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN EU REGULATION NO 596/2014 AND IS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF THAT REGULATION

Mothercare plc

Notice of Intent to Appoint Administrators to Mothercare UK Limited

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare" or the "Company") announces that Notices of Intent to appoint administrators to the Company's active trading subsidiary, Mothercare UK Limited ("Mothercare UK") and Mothercare Business Services Limited ("MBS"), which provides certain services to Mothercare UK, are being filed with the Court today. It is emphasised that the Company and its other subsidiaries (together the "Group") are not covered by these notices of intent. The Group, Mothercare UK and MBS will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business.

As stated in May at the time of our final results for the period ended 30 March 2019, this financial year's key strategic aim was to progress the next phase of our transformation of the Group's business. This comprised two key and related elements. First, to secure a financial structure for the whole of the Mothercare Group which maintains a sustainable business model with a capacity to secure future growth. Second, to evolve, adapt and optimise the structure, format and model for our UK retail operations. The Company operates a successful global brand business generating over £500m of revenues each year from over 1,000 stores internationally in over 40 territories in which the Mothercare brand operates. In the financial year ended March 2019, the brand generated profits of £28.3m internationally whereas the UK retail operations lost £(36.3)m. The Company's primary objective has been to seek to preserve value for as many stakeholders as possible, as we strive to optimise the level of sustainable long‐term revenues for the Group going into FY21 and beyond.

Since May 2018, we have undertaken a root and branch review of the Group and Mothercare UK within it, including a number of discussions over the summer with potential partners regarding our UK Retail business. Through this process, it has become clear that the UK Retail operations of the Group, which today includes 79 stores, are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the Group as it currently stands and/or attractive enough for a third party partner to operate on an arm's length basis. Furthermore, the Company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK.

These notices of intent to appoint administrators in respect of Mothercare UK a n d M B S a r e a n e c e s s a r y s t e p i n t h e restructuring and refinancing of the Group. Plans are well advanced and being finalised for execution imminently. A further announcement will be made in due course.

ENDS

Mothercare plc

Mark Newton‐Jones, Chief Executive Officer

01923 206004

Glyn Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

MHP Communications:

Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree, Alistair de Kare‐Silver

020 3128 8789

/ 8742

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDDZLBBKFFEFBV

Disclaimer

Mothercare plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTHERCARE PLC
03:38aMOTHERCARE : files notice of intent to appoint administrators to UK business
RE
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade hopes buoy FTSE; Mothercare dives 38%
RE
03:13aMOTHERCARE : Restructuring Update
PU
09/27MOTHERCARE : Director Declaration
AQ
09/18MOTHERCARE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/15Online spending helps UK retail sales grow unexpectedly in July
RE
07/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Vodafone helps FTSE 100 gain; Sports Direct slips as res..
RE
07/26MOTHERCARE : FY20 Q1 Trading Update
PU
07/26MOTHERCARE : sees no growth in annual profit as consumer confidence falters
RE
07/25Mothercare in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations - Sky News
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 460 M
EBIT 2020 -7,15 M
Net income 2020 -18,4 M
Debt 2020 27,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 38,5 M
Chart MOTHERCARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Mothercare plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTHERCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,50  GBp
Last Close Price 11,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 81,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Newton-Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Peter Whiley Executive Chairman
Kevin Jonathan Rusling Chief Operating Officer
Glyn Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Barry Edward Wharton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTHERCARE PLC-29.46%50
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE50.76%218 776
VF CORPORATION16.19%33 104
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.65.03%26 145
MONCLER S.P.A.19.39%9 908
UNDER ARMOUR19.64%9 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group