Mothercare : Restructuring Update

04.11.2019

Mothercare PLC

04 November 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Mothercare plc

Notice of Intent to Appoint Administrators to Mothercare UK Limited

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare" or the "Company") announces that Notices of Intent to appoint administrators to the Company's active trading subsidiary, Mothercare UK Limited ("Mothercare UK") and Mothercare Business Services Limited ("MBS"), which provides certain services to Mothercare UK, are being filed with the Court today. It is emphasised that the Company and its other subsidiaries (together the "Group") are not covered by these notices of intent. The Group, Mothercare UK and MBS will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business.

As stated in May at the time of our final results for the period ended 30 March 2019, this financial year's key strategic aim was to progress the next phase of our transformation of the Group's business. This comprised two key and related elements. First, to secure a financial structure for the whole of the Mothercare Group which maintains a sustainable business model with a capacity to secure future growth. Second, to evolve, adapt and optimise the structure, format and model for our UK retail operations. The Company operates a successful global brand business generating over £500m of revenues each year from over 1,000 stores internationally in over 40 territories in which the Mothercare brand operates. In the financial year ended March 2019, the brand generated profits of £28.3m internationally whereas the UK retail operations lost £(36.3)m. The Company's primary objective has been to seek to preserve value for as many stakeholders as possible, as we strive to optimise the level of sustainable long‐term revenues for the Group going into FY21 and beyond.

Since May 2018, we have undertaken a root and branch review of the Group and Mothercare UK within it, including a number of discussions over the summer with potential partners regarding our UK Retail business. Through this process, it has become clear that the UK Retail operations of the Group, which today includes 79 stores, are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the Group as it currently stands and/or attractive enough for a third party partner to operate on an arm's length basis. Furthermore, the Company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK.

These notices of intent to appoint administrators in respect of Mothercare UK a n d M B S a r e a n e c e s s a r y s t e p i n t h e restructuring and refinancing of the Group. Plans are well advanced and being finalised for execution imminently. A further announcement will be made in due course.