MOTHERCARE PLC

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
News 
News

Mothercare : sees no growth in annual profit as consumer confidence falters

07/26/2019 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Mothercare store in Altricham

(Reuters) - Struggling British baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Friday its annual underlying pretax profit would not grow, as it grapples with an uncertain and volatile home market along with fragile consumer confidence.

Mothercare, which floated in 1972 and has been a mainstay of British shopping streets, has closed a third of its British stores over the past year through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

The company, which has been hit hard by intense competition from supermarket groups and online retailers in its main UK market, said total UK sales were 23.2% lower for the 15 weeks ended July 13, following an extensive store closure programme.

CVAs allow retailers to avoid insolvency by offloading unwanted stores and securing lower rents on others and reach a compromise with creditors. They have been adopted by other British retailers including fashion chain New Look.

Mothercare, whose UK business has been unprofitable for more than a decade, also said it had worked to create the "optimal structure" for its UK retail operations as an independent Mothercare UK franchise.

"The process of restructuring and rebuilding a sustainable business continues, and we have in place financing plans to support these actions as we aim to be bank-debt free by the end of the year," Chief Executive Officer Mark Newton-Jones said.

Total group sales for the mother and baby products retailer fell 9.2%, while international sales were down 4.5% on a constant-currency basis, hit by declines in the Middle East.

The company also expects gross margin improvements in the UK to take longer to materialise than previously anticipated, as it spends on promotional activity.

"The UK retail market remains challenging and though the rate of decline in LFL sales has moderated, margin investment in promotional activity has been necessary to stimulate sales, both in our stores and online," Newton-Jones added.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 541 M
EBIT 2020 8,00 M
Net income 2020 0,10 M
Debt 2020 7,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 67,3 M
Chart MOTHERCARE PLC
Mothercare plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTHERCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00  GBp
Last Close Price 19,75  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Newton-Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Peter Whiley Executive Chairman
Glyn Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Barry Edward Wharton Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTHERCARE PLC23.28%84
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.68%211 272
VF CORPORATION25.23%35 482
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.23%24 910
UNDER ARMOUR54.73%11 599
MONCLER34.88%10 944
