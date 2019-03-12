Log in
MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
Mothercare : shares rise on plans to sell educational toy brand

03/12/2019
People walk past a Mothercare store in Altricham

(Reuters) - British baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Tuesday it plans to sell its educational toy brand ELC to Teal Brands Ltd for 13.5 million pounds as it looks to cut debt, sending its shares up 6 percent.

The company's sales and profit have been hammered by intense competition from supermarket groups and online retailers in its main British market as well as by rising costs.

In addition to the sale of Early Learning Centre Ltd (ELC), it will also sell some related assets, Mothercare said. It will, however, retain some ELC inventory to sell later.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to cut debt by about 17.5 million pounds over the next year, the company said.

"The Group does not have the necessary capital, resources or scale in this category to continue to invest and develop the own-brand ELC toys needed to maximise returns from this specialist brand," the retailer said in a statement.

In the third quarter, sales fell 18 percent due to lower online demand for its baby products and fewer discounts, leading to a double digit dip in UK like-for-like revenue.

Mothercare's UK business has been unprofitable for more than a decade, forcing the company to detail a survival plan in July that includes closing over a third of its UK stores and slashing costs.

The company also said it was aiming to be debt free by the end of this year.

At 17.80 pence, the company's shares were among the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange as of 0824 GMT.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 616 M
EBIT 2019 -7,00 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Debt 2019 21,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 57,4 M
Technical analysis trends MOTHERCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Newton-Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Peter Whiley Executive Chairman
Glyn Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Barry Edward Wharton Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTHERCARE PLC4.87%76
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE18.67%173 519
VF CORPORATION19.32%33 314
HENNES & MAURITZ7.84%21 041
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.47%18 869
MONCLER23.23%10 237
