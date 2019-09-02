Log in
MOTIF BIO PLC

(MTFB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/02 04:53:24 am
2.36 GBp   -7.45%
Motif Bio and Hercules Capital Amend Loan and Security Agreement
GL
08/20MOTIF BIO : NIH to Evaluate Iclaprim Activity against Listeria
AQ
08/19NIH to Evaluate Iclaprim Activity against Listeria
GL
Motif Bio and Hercules Capital Amend Loan and Security Agreement

09/02/2019 | 02:00am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) ("Motif Bio" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, announces that its lender, Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules”), has agreed to amend the Company’s loan and security agreement such that the next amortisation date is postponed from September 1 to October 1, 2019. This change means that the September payment will be interest only. Hercules made this change in support of Motif Bio managing its cash position to advance its pipeline expansion strategy and prepare for the upcoming meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Graham Lumsden, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are well prepared for the meeting with the FDA on September 19 to discuss our proposed clinical trial for iclaprim. In addition, we are actively pursuing options to broaden our pipeline as we work to build shareholder value. We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of Hercules and the confidence that they have in our team to deliver on our strategic goals.”

For further information please contact:

Motif Bio plcir@motifbio.com
Graham Lumsden (Chief Executive Officer) 


Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD & JOINT BROKER)+ 44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dr Christopher Golden 
Oliver Jackson 
  
  
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (JOINT BROKER)+44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell 
Vadim Alexandre 
Rob Rees 


Walbrook PR Ltd. (UK FINANCIAL PR & IR)+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Paul McManus/Lianne Cawthornemotifbio@walbrookpr.com
  
MC Services AG (EUROPEAN IR)+49 (0)89 210 2280
Raimund Gabrielraimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu
  
LifeSci Advisors (U.S. IR)+1 (646) 597 6989
Bob Yedidbob@lifesciadvisors.com
  

Note to Editors:

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company's lead product candidate is iclaprim. Motif Bio is seeking approval of iclaprim from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment. In February 2019, the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to the New Drug Application (NDA) for iclaprim for the treatment of ABSSSI.  Additional information regarding the CRL can be found in Motif Bio's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019.  Minutes from a meeting with the FDA to discuss the points raised in the CRL were received in June 2019 and indicated that an additional clinical trial will be required prior to granting marketing approval to address the Agency's continued concerns about potential liver toxicity. The Company was encouraged by the FDA to put forth a proposal for a future study and submitted such a proposal for review in July 2019.  Motif Bio has been granted a meeting, scheduled for September 19, 2019, with the Agency to discuss the proposed patient population and study design.

The Company also has plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication.  A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in pre-clinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated.  Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has two U.S. method of use patents issued that will expire in 2037.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Motif Bio's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Motif Bio believes that these factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, progress and the results of clinical trials for Motif Bio's product candidates, (ii) the timing, scope or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Motif Bio's product candidates, (iii) Motif Bio's ability to successfully commercialise its product candidates, (iv) Motif Bio's ability to effectively market any product candidates that receive regulatory approval, (v) Motif Bio's commercialisation, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy, (vi) Motif Bio's expectation regarding the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, (vii) the potential clinical utility and benefits of Motif Bio's product candidates, (viii) Motif Bio's ability to advance its product candidates through various stages of development, especially through pivotal safety and efficacy trials, (ix) Motif Bio's estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for its product candidates, (x) Motif Bio's ability to raise additional capital to sustain its operations and pursue its strategy and (xi) the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Motif Bio's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019, which is available on the SEC's web site, www.sec.gov. Additionally, there can be no assurance that Motif Bio will regain compliance with Nasdaq rules or maintain its ADS listing on Nasdaq. Motif Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
