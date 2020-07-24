Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Acquisition of a Wind Park with 3 MW licensed capacity

24 Jul 2020

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. hereby announces the completion of the transaction for the acquisition one wind park with 3 MW licensed capacity which is located in Central continental Greece.

The transaction has been effected through TEFORTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (*) which acquired all the shares of the company OPOUNTIA ECO WIND S.A. which was a participation of DELTA TECHNIKI S.A. The wind park constitutes an asset of OPOUNTIA ECO WIND S.A.

The above move forms part of the MOTOR OIL Group strategy for further penetration in the sector of Renewable Energy Sources since, following the completion of the said wind park, the Group's RES installed capacity will reach 60 MW.

Maroussi, 24 July 2020

The Board of Directors

(*) A wholly owned subsidiary of the MOTOR OIL Group.