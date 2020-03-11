Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Amendment of the dates of the Year 2020 Financial Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:24am EDT

With reference to its previous announcement dated February 27th, 2020 MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. hereby announces the amendment of the dates of the year 2020 financial calendar as follows:

Release date of the fiscal year 2019 Financial Results: Wednesday March 18th, 2020 after the close of business. The Yearly Financial Report of the fiscal year 2019 will be available on the Company site www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Full Year Financial Reports) as well as on the HELEX site www.helex.gr after the close of business on Wednesday March 18th, 2020.

Teleconference: Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 11:30)

Annual briefing to analysts: Friday April 24th, 2020

Annual Ordinary General Meeting: Wednesday June 3rd, 2020.

Year 2019 ex-dividend date: Wednesday June 24th, 2020 (that is, after June 19th, 2020 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the Company´ s stock and on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP index, in which it is included).

Shareholders entitled to the year 2019 dividend: Company shareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (S.A.T) dated Thursday June 25th, 2020 (record date).

First day of payment of the year 2019 dividend: Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

Maroussi, March 11th, 2020

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 15:23:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH R
11:24aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Amendment of the dates of the Year 2020 F..
PU
05:43aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Return to the shareholders of the excess ..
PU
05:28aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
05:28aREGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of A.G.M. 6/6/2018)
PU
03/09REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of A.G.M. 6/6/2018)
PU
03/09MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
03/05MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
03/04MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
03/03REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares
PU
03/03MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 229 M
EBIT 2019 376 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 375 M
Yield 2019 9,95%
P/E ratio 2019 5,52x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 1 496 M
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH R
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,16  €
Last Close Price 13,50  €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis General Manager-Information Technology
Ioannis Nikolaos Kosmadakis Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Demosthenes N. Vardinoyannis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.-34.53%1 694
CHEVRON CORPORATION-29.48%159 705
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.5.02%6 994
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED1.42%6 487
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-7.95%5 778
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-52.93%3 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group