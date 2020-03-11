Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Amendment of the dates of the Year 2020 Financial Calendar

With reference to its previous announcement dated February 27th, 2020 MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. hereby announces the amendment of the dates of the year 2020 financial calendar as follows:

Release date of the fiscal year 2019 Financial Results: Wednesday March 18th, 2020 after the close of business. The Yearly Financial Report of the fiscal year 2019 will be available on the Company site www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Full Year Financial Reports) as well as on the HELEX site www.helex.gr after the close of business on Wednesday March 18th, 2020.

Teleconference: Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 11:30)

Annual briefing to analysts: Friday April 24th, 2020

Annual Ordinary General Meeting: Wednesday June 3rd, 2020.

Year 2019 ex-dividend date: Wednesday June 24th, 2020 (that is, after June 19th, 2020 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the Company´ s stock and on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP index, in which it is included).

Shareholders entitled to the year 2019 dividend: Company shareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (S.A.T) dated Thursday June 25th, 2020 (record date).

First day of payment of the year 2019 dividend: Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

Maroussi, March 11th, 2020

The Board of Directors