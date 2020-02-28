Log in
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)

02/28/2020 | 04:04am EST

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that in accordance with the Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007 it was informed by OPTIMA BANK S.A. that the latter effected stock exchange transactions as follows:

Date

Transaction Type

Volume

Financial Instrument

Value (in EUR)

27/02/2020

Sale

5,325

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

88,872.67

Purchase

4,831

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

81,090.53

Purchase

13

Stock Future MOH MAR 2020

21,666.00

Sale

18

Stock Future MOH MAR 2020

30,477.00

OPTIMA BANK S.A. executed the above-mentioned stock exchange transactions in its capacity as market maker in the Derivatives market of the Futures Contracts of the common stock of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

The above stock exchange acknowledgements on OPTIMA BANK S.A. behalf to the Company and the subsequent announcement of the Company to the Capital Market Competent Authorities, are made because Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a Non-Executive member of the Board of OPTIMA BANK S.A. and at the same time he is an Executive member of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a person obliged to acknowledge his stock exchange transactions with subject the shares issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

Maroussi, 28 February 2020

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:03:15 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 229 M
EBIT 2019 376 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 375 M
Yield 2019 8,34%
P/E ratio 2019 6,58x
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 1 784 M
