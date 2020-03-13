Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of A.G.M. 6/6/2018)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 12 March 2020 it effected purchases of 2,000 Company shares of total value EUR 24,510.00 (average price per share: EUR 12.26).

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. is currently in possession of 64,682 own shares corresponding to 0.06% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 13.93 per share. The purchases of the own shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 13 March 2020

The Board of Directors