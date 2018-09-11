Motor Sich : International agro-industrial exhibition “AGROEXPO – 2018”

On September 26-29 MOTOR SICH JSC will take part in the International agro-industrial exhibition 'AGROEXPO-2018' in Kropiwnitskii.

The exhibition program will feature expositions of domestic and foreign brands in the hall and on open platforms. The total exhibition area is 125,000 square meters. Demonstration performances of equipment will be on the training ground of the exhibition.

The business program includes seminars, professional consultations and business forums.

MOTOR SICH JSC will demonstrate a series of walking tractors with gasoline and diesel engines, attached implements to them, as well as other equipment of its own production.