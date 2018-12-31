Log in
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. (MPAA)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/31/2018 | 02:22pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (“Motorcar Parts of America” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Motorcar Parts of America announced on November 9, 2018, that the Company would delay the filing of its second quarter Form 10-Q in order to perform an evaluation of its accounting policies for new contracts. Based on this news, the Company’s shares fell 21% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 72,4 M
Net income 2019 29,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott J. Adelson Lead Independent Director
Duane F. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-35.33%303
DENSO CORP-28.83%34 808
CONTINENTAL-46.35%28 346
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 441
APTIV-27.64%16 267
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.76%14 744
