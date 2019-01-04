Log in
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. (MPAA)
01/04 04:00:13 pm
18.305 USD   +12.51%
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

01/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MPAA). This investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts.

On this news, Motorcar Parts shares fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018.

If you acquired Motorcar Parts securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 72,4 M
Net income 2019 29,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,96
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 309 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott J. Adelson Lead Independent Director
Duane F. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-2.22%309
DENSO CORP1.14%35 651
CONTINENTAL0.54%27 751
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 634
APTIV-1.87%16 111
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.16%15 244
