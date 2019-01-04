Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MPAA). This investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts.

On this news, Motorcar Parts shares fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018.

