Motorcar Parts of America : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
11/12/2019 | 08:10am EST
-- Strong Profitability and Record Sales for the Quarter --
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today reported results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended September 30, 2019 -- reflecting strong profitability and record sales for the quarter.
Net sales for the fiscal 2020 second quarter increased 17.5 percent to $150.4 million from $127.9 million for the same period a year earlier, reflecting sales increases for both hard parts and diagnostic products.
Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2020 second quarter increased 16.4 percent to $151.4 million from $130.2 million a year earlier.
“Our strong profitability and record sales for the quarter underscore the progress we are making in the execution of our strategic growth initiatives. We are on target to complete the majority of our expansion in Mexico and Malaysia by fiscal year end, which should further enhance our financial performance and strengthen our position within the non-discretionary hard parts aftermarket.
“Equally exciting, our emerging diagnostic and testing equipment business, which includes applications for rotating electrical, electric vehicles and aerospace, continues to gain traction,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.
He noted the company’s highly regarded customer service and expanding operating footprint position the company for growth and value creation.
Net income for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a year ago.
Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $13.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $11.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, a year earlier.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $36.6 million compared with $25.7 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was 24.3 percent compared with 20.1 percent a year earlier.
Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $42.9 million compared with $36.0 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for the three months was 28.3 percent compared with 27.6 percent a year earlier.
The results for the quarter and gross margin were primarily impacted by two items totaling $6.3 million.
Non-cash expenses of $4.0 million, including a write-down of $2.9 million associated with the quarterly revaluation for cores on customers' shelves, and $1.1 million of amortization related to the premium for core buy backs.
Transition costs of $2.3 million associated with the move into the company’s new facilities in Mexico to support the growth in sales.
Six-Month Results
Net sales for the fiscal 2020 six-month period increased 18.2 percent to $259.5 million from $219.6 million a year earlier.
Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2020 six-month period increased 16.1 percent to $260.0 million from $224.0 million last year.
Net income for the fiscal 2020 six-month period was $38,000, or $0.00 per share, compared with net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.10 loss per share, in fiscal 2019.
Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2020 six-month period was $14.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $14.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2020 six-month period was $54.2 million compared with $42.1 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2020 first half was 20.9 percent compared with 19.2 percent a year earlier.
Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal 2020 six-month period was $69.1 million compared with $58.9 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for the six months was 26.6 percent compared with 26.3 percent a year earlier.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes the following non-GAAP measures - adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net sales, net income (loss), income from operations, gross profit or gross profit margin as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, these non-GAAP measures have significant limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to their corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these adjustments.
Teleconference and Web Cast
Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.
The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on November 12, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on November 19, 2019 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 6560267.
About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2019 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
150,374,000
$
127,939,000
$
259,522,000
$
219,607,000
Cost of goods sold
113,801,000
102,228,000
205,366,000
177,544,000
Gross profit
36,573,000
25,711,000
54,156,000
42,063,000
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
14,285,000
8,997,000
26,285,000
21,088,000
Sales and marketing
5,448,000
4,537,000
10,367,000
8,929,000
Research and development
2,148,000
1,784,000
4,520,000
3,520,000
Total operating expenses
21,881,000
15,318,000
41,172,000
33,537,000
Operating income
14,692,000
10,393,000
12,984,000
8,526,000
Interest expense, net
6,523,000
5,699,000
12,696,000
10,774,000
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
8,169,000
4,694,000
288,000
(2,248,000
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,980,000
1,181,000
250,000
(266,000
)
Net income (loss)
$
6,189,000
$
3,513,000
$
38,000
$
(1,982,000
)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.33
$
0.19
$
0.00
$
(0.10
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.32
$
0.18
$
0.00
$
(0.10
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
18,903,182
18,878,674
18,862,901
18,887,214
Diluted
19,217,327
19,319,465
19,246,599
18,887,214
Note: The Company revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. Additional information is available in the company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q.
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,455,000
$
9,911,000
Short-term investments
2,192,000
3,273,000
Accounts receivable — net
69,914,000
56,015,000
Inventory— net
250,667,000
233,726,000
Inventory unreturned
8,684,000
8,469,000
Contract assets
19,471,000
22,183,000
Income tax receivable
10,205,000
10,009,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,846,000
9,296,000
Total current assets
376,434,000
352,882,000
Plant and equipment — net
40,723,000
35,151,000
Operating lease assets
49,262,000
-
Long-term deferred income taxes
10,237,000
9,746,000
Long-term contract assets
224,329,000
221,876,000
Goodwill
3,205,000
3,205,000
Intangible assets — net
7,493,000
8,431,000
Other assets
875,000
1,071,000
TOTAL ASSETS
$
712,558,000
$
632,362,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
85,307,000
$
92,461,000
Accrued liabilities
14,318,000
14,604,000
Customer finished goods returns accrual
23,621,000
22,615,000
Contract liabilities
24,064,000
30,599,000
Revolving loan
144,000,000
110,400,000
Other current liabilities
4,852,000
4,990,000
Operating lease liabilities
4,487,000
-
Current portion of term loan
3,678,000
3,685,000
Total current liabilities
304,327,000
279,354,000
Term loan, less current portion
22,299,000
24,187,000
Long-term contract liabilities
49,327,000
40,889,000
Long-term deferred income taxes
130,000
257,000
Long-term operating lease liabilities
47,925,000
-
Other liabilities
7,205,000
7,920,000
Total liabilities
431,213,000
352,607,000
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,944,886 and 18,817,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
189,000
188,000
Additional paid-in capital
216,430,000
215,047,000
Retained earnings
71,445,000
71,407,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,719,000
)
(6,887,000
)
Total shareholders' equity
281,345,000
279,755,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
712,558,000
$
632,362,000
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included the following non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in this press release and in the webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Each of these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain expenses and gains. Among other things, the Company uses such non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.
These non-GAAP adjusted financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. However, these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Income statement information for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 1
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP Results:
Net sales
$
150,374,000
$
127,939,000
$
259,522,000
$
219,607,000
Net income (loss)
6,189,000
3,513,000
38,000
(1,982,000
)
Income (loss) per share (EPS)
0.32
0.18
0.00
(0.10
)
Gross margin
24.3
%
20.1
%
20.9
%
19.2
%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results:
Non-GAAP adjusted net sales
$
151,432,000
$
130,152,000
$
259,993,000
$
223,962,000
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
13,001,000
11,540,000
14,677,000
14,557,000
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS)
0.68
0.60
0.76
0.75
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin
28.3
%
27.6
%
26.6
%
26.3
%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
26,025,000
$
22,534,000
$
36,747,000
$
32,771,000
Note: The Company had revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the Company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative impact to non-GAAP adjusted net income for all periods previously reported was an understatement of $1,220,000.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 2
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP net sales
$
150,374,000
$
127,939,000
$
259,522,000
$
219,607,000
Adjustments:
Net sales
Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business
-
-
159,000
-
Customer allowances related to new business
1,351,000
2,213,000
2,459,000
4,355,000
Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs
-
-
(2,280,000
)
-
(Recovery) cost in connection with a cancelled contract
(293,000
)
-
133,000
-
Adjusted net sales
$
151,432,000
$
130,152,000
$
259,993,000
$
223,962,000
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 3
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$
Per Diluted
Share
$
Per Diluted
Share
GAAP net income
$
6,189,000
$
0.32
$
3,513,000
$
0.18
Adjustments:
Net sales
Customer allowances related to new business
1,351,000
$
0.07
2,213,000
$
0.11
Cost recovery in connection with a cancelled contract
(293,000
)
$
(0.02
)
-
$
-
Cost of goods sold
New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses
2,327,000
$
0.12
1,833,000
$
0.09
Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
2,908,000
$
0.15
6,221,000
$
0.32
Operating expenses
Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs
18,000
$
0.00
1,144,000
$
0.06
Share-based compensation expenses
1,053,000
$
0.05
1,180,000
$
0.06
Mark-to-market losses (gains)
1,802,000
$
0.09
(1,898,000
)
$
(0.10
)
Tax effected (a)
(2,354,000
)
$
(0.12
)
(2,666,000
)
$
(0.14
)
Adjusted net income
$
13,001,000
$
0.68
$
11,540,000
$
0.60
(a)
Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 4
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$
Per Diluted
Share
$
Per Diluted
Share
GAAP net income (loss)
$
38,000
$
0.00
$
(1,982,000
)
$
(0.10
)
Adjustments:
Net sales
Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business
159,000
$
0.01
-
$
-
Customer allowances related to new business
2,459,000
$
0.13
4,355,000
$
0.23
Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs
(2,280,000
)
$
(0.12
)
-
$
-
Cost in connection with a cancelled contract
133,000
$
0.01
-
$
-
Cost of goods sold
New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses
3,681,000
$
0.19
3,588,000
$
0.19
Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
7,472,000
$
0.39
8,847,000
$
0.46
Cost of stock adjustment accruals related to new business
(59,000
)
$
(0.00
)
-
$
-
Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective
3,347,000
$
0.17
-
$
-
Operating expenses
Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs
1,063,000
$
0.06
1,675,000
$
0.09
Share-based compensation expenses
2,041,000
$
0.11
2,121,000
$
0.11
Mark-to-market losses (gains)
1,265,000
$
0.07
768,000
$
0.04
Interest
Write-off of debt issuance costs
-
$
-
303,000
$
0.02
Tax effected (a)
(4,642,000
)
$
(0.24
)
(5,118,000
)
$
(0.27
)
Adjusted net income
$
14,677,000
$
0.76
$
14,557,000
$
0.75
(a)
Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 5
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$
Gross Margin
$
Gross Margin
GAAP gross profit
$
36,573,000
24.3
%
$
25,711,000
20.1
%
Adjustments:
Net sales
Customer allowances related to new business
1,351,000
2,213,000
Cost recovery in connection with a cancelled contract
(293,000
)
-
Cost of goods sold
New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses
2,327,000
1,833,000
Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
2,908,000
6,221,000
Total adjustments
6,293,000
4.0
%
10,267,000
7.5
%
Adjusted gross profit
$
42,866,000
28.3
%
$
35,978,000
27.6
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 6
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
$
Gross Margin
$
Gross Margin
GAAP gross profit
$
54,156,000
20.9
%
$
42,063,000
19.2
%
Adjustments:
Net sales
Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business
159,000
-
Customer allowances related to new business
2,459,000
4,355,000
Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs
(2,280,000
)
-
Cost in connection with a cancelled contract
133,000
-
Cost of goods sold
New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses
3,681,000
3,588,000
Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
7,472,000
8,847,000
Cost of stock adjustment accruals related to new business
(59,000
)
-
Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective
3,347,000
-
Total adjustments
14,912,000
5.7
%
16,790,000
7.1
%
Adjusted gross profit
$
69,068,000
26.6
%
$
58,853,000
26.3
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit 7
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP net income (loss)
$
6,189,000
$
3,513,000
$
38,000
$
(1,982,000
)
Interest expense, net
6,523,000
5,699,000
12,696,000
10,774,000
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,980,000
1,181,000
250,000
(266,000
)
Depreciation and amortization
2,240,000
1,632,000
4,619,000
3,218,000
EBITDA
$
16,932,000
$
12,025,000
$
17,603,000
$
11,744,000
Adjustments:
Net sales
Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business
-
-
159,000
-
Customer allowances related to new business
1,351,000
2,213,000
2,459,000
4,355,000
Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs
-
-
(2,280,000
)
-
(Recovery) cost in connection with a cancelled contract
(293,000
)
-
133,000
-
Cost of goods sold
New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses (a)
2,285,000
1,736,000
3,607,000
3,430,000
Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
2,908,000
6,221,000
7,472,000
8,847,000
Cost of stock adjustment accruals related to new business
-
-
(59,000
)
-
Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective
-
-
3,347,000
-
Operating expenses
Acquisition, financing, transition (a), severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs