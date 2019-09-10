Motorcar Parts of America : Why'd That Come Back? Battery Cable Corrosion
09/10/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
Our newest 'Why'd That Come Back' article focuses on an alternator no-start or no-charge condition caused by a corroded battery cable. This article applies to various Toyota vehicles from late 1997 through 2001, with 4 cylinder and V6 engines.
