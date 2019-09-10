Log in
Motorcar Parts of America : Why'd That Come Back? Battery Cable Corrosion

09/10/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Our newest 'Why'd That Come Back' article focuses on an alternator no-start or no-charge condition caused by a corroded battery cable. This article applies to various Toyota vehicles from late 1997 through 2001, with 4 cylinder and V6 engines.

You can find the downloadable pdf at: http://motorcarparts.com/content/uploads/2019/09/Whyd-That-Come-Back_Alt_Toyota_Corroded.pdf and don't forget to check out the video at: https://youtu.be/ypxH42AsTNQ

If you are having issues with your alternator, please contact our technical support center at 800-228-9672.

Disclaimer

MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:36:02 UTC
