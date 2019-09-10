Motorcar Parts of America : Why'd That Come Back? Battery Cable Corrosion

Our newest 'Why'd That Come Back' article focuses on an alternator no-start or no-charge condition caused by a corroded battery cable. This article applies to various Toyota vehicles from late 1997 through 2001, with 4 cylinder and V6 engines.

You can find the downloadable pdf at: http://motorcarparts.com/content/uploads/2019/09/Whyd-That-Come-Back_Alt_Toyota_Corroded.pdf and don't forget to check out the video at: https://youtu.be/ypxH42AsTNQ

If you are having issues with your alternator, please contact our technical support center at 800-228-9672.