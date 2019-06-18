Motorcar Parts of America to Present at 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced it is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time at the 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

Management will discuss the company’s business and industry trends in a fireside chat format. A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available through the link www.motorcarparts.com and archived for a period of 30 days.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

