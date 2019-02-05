Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.    MPAA

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. (MPAA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal third quarter on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international).  For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com.  A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on February 11, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on February 18, 2019 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 6949168.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.  Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada.  In addition, the company develops, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, batteries, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

CONTACT:    
Gary S. Maier
(310) 471-1288

Motorcar Parts of America Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA,
03:01pMotorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results; Host C..
GL
02/01MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Expands Sales Team
AQ
01/31Motorcar Parts of America Expands Sales Team
GL
01/11MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Acquires Heavy Duty Rotating Electrical Products Com..
AQ
01/10Motorcar Parts of America Acquires Heavy Duty Rotating Electrical Products Co..
GL
01/08MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : AMERICA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
01/08MOTORCAR PARTS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/08MOTORCAR PARTS AMERICA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
01/08Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
01/04Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Mot..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 68,2 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,05
P/E ratio 2020 8,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott J. Adelson Lead Independent Director
Duane F. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.16.59%365
DENSO CORP1.37%34 531
CONTINENTAL10.85%30 599
APTIV27.64%20 706
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 450
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.10.73%17 186
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.