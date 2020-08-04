Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.    MPAA

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
Motorcar Parts of America : to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

08/04/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (833) 968-1924 (domestic) or (825) 312-2355 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on August 10, 2020 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on August 17, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and using access code: 4547117.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 546 M - -
Net income 2021 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 17,02 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-22.74%317
DENSO CORPORATION-20.98%28 049
APTIV PLC-16.06%21 526
CONTINENTAL AG-25.66%20 127
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.5.11%18 918
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.75%16 113
